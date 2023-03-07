CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023: Board Releases Guidelines for CwSN Provisions in Schools

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released guidelines for children with special needs (CwSN) provisions for the existing and affiliated schools with the Board. The CBSE notice issued has guidelines that must be followed by the schools regarding provisions for children with special needs. The respective schools can check the notice for CwSN provisions at cbse.gov.in.

It has been stated in the notice that Inclusive Education is also an important component under Samagra Shiksha Scheme that lays emphasis on improving quality of education for all students, including children with special needs (CwSN). As of now, CBSE is conducting board exam 2023 for classes 10 and 12th from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

CBSE Notice for Children with Special Needs (CwSN) Provisions for Schools

The CBSE notice directed schools to follow all the guidelines regarding provisions for children with special needs (CwSN). The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 restates the need for barrier-free access to children with special needs for providing equitable education. Further, the official notice states - “However it has been noticed that the schools are not adhering with the provisions of Affiliation Bye-Laws of the Board in regard of the infrastructural facilities like ramps/lift, CwSN facilties in toilets etc. Some schools have built the ramp only at entry/exit points or ground floor while there are many educational activities like laboratories, library and other co-curricular activities conducted on different floors of school building.”

CBSE Notice Regarding CwSN Provisions in Schools PDF - Check Here

CBSE Guidelines for CwSN Provisions in Schools

A proper lift or ramp should be constructed to access all the floors of school building.

Separate CwSN toilets for girls and boys should be available at every floor of school building.

Paved flooring provides comfortable access to all students and teachers and benefits children and adults with disabilities.

Any raised path in the route should have appropriate drop kerbs to allow access to a wheelchair.

The path from the gate to the school buildings, playground and toilet must be clear, firm and leveled.

Classrooms, toilets, and labs should have clear door width of 900 mm (minimum).

Also Read: BSEB Class 10 Answer Key 2023 Releases for Objective Questions, Raise Objections Till Mar 10