BSEB Class 10 Answer Key 2023 Releases for Objective Questions, Raise Objections Till Mar 10

BSEB Class 10 Answer Key 2023: The Bihar School Examination Board released the BSEB Matric answer key for objective type questions asked in class 10 board examination. Students who appeared for the exam can download the BSEB 10 answer key 2023 for 50% objective questions at the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Students can download their Bihar Board Class 10 answer key 2023 by using the required login credentials.

The Bihar Board class 10 board exam was conducted from February 10 to 22, 2023. As per media reports, the evaluation process for BSEB class 10 result 2023 has already started March 1 and will end on March 12, 2023. This time, a total of 123 and 172 evaluation centres have been set up to check Bihar Board class 10, 12 answer sheets.

BSEB Class 10 Answer Key 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Objection Window for BSEB Class 10 Answer Key 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

BSEB Class 10 Dates 2023

Events Dates BSEB Answer Key for Objective Questions March 6, 2023 Last date to raise objections March 10, 2023 BSEB Class 10 result evaluation process March 1 to 12, 2023 Bihar Board Class 10 Result March 2023 Bihar Board Exam February 10 to 22, 2023

How To Download BSEB Class 10 Answer Key 2023?

To download Bihar Board class 10 answer key, students have to visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download BSEB Matric answer key -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - raise objections matric 2023.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter - roll code, roll number and date of birth in the BSEB login window.

5th Step - The answer key for BSEB class 10 will appear on the screen.

How To Raise Objections in BSEB Class 10 Answer Key 2023?

The officials have also provided the facility to challenge the BSEB Matric answer key 2023 till March 10. Students can follow the steps below to know how to raise objections in BSEB Class 10 Answer Key 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - raise objections matric 2023.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, on the upper right side, click on grievance menu.

5th Step - Enter roll code, roll number and date of birth.

6th Step - Raise objections along with supporting documents.

7th Step - Submit the same.

