CBSE Exam 2023: Class 12 Physics Exam Today, Check Exam Day Instructions and Guidelines Here

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education is conducting the CBSE Class 12 Physics Exam today - March 6, 2023. The board will be conducting the class 12 exam in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Students appearing for the class 12 Physics exams can check here the exam day guidelines, instructions and other details.

To begin with, students taking the CBSE class 12 exams today are advised to carry their class 12 admit card with them to the exam centre. Students must note that entry will not be permitted without the CBSE class 12 admit card. Along with the class 12 admit card, candidates can also carry with them their school id which has to be shown at the exam centre.

According to the instructions given by the board, students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper. Candidates are also advised to report to the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

CBSE Class 12 Exam 2023: Items to Carry to the Exam Centre

Candidates appearing for the CBSE class 12 exams must carry the following items with them to the exam centre.

CBSE class 12 Admit Card

School ID card

Exam Stationery

Personal hand sanitiser

Water bottle

CBSE Class 12 Exam - Important Instructions

Candidates are advised to follow the below-given instructions when appearing for the exams

Candidates are required to report to the CBSE class 12 exam centre at least 1 hour or 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam

Candidates need to carry their class 12 admit card and school id card with them

Students are not allowed to carry items such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, smart watches, calculators or any other electronic devices.

Students will get their answer booklet and question paper at the scheduled time and 15 minutes will be given to the students to read and understand the question paper.

