CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Shortly; Check List of Official Links, Steps to Download Marksheet Online

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will declare the results for classes 10, and 12 shortly. Students who appeared in the compartment exams can check out the results on the official website: cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. They have to enter the login credentials to access the scorecard.
The board conducted the CBSE 10, 12 board exams for those students who could not clear one or two exams. They provided another chance for the students to qualify for the exams. The CBSE class 10 compartment exams 2023 were held from July 17 to July 22, whereas, the CBSE Class 12 compartment exam 2023 was conducted on July 17, 2023.
CBSE Compartment Result 2023: List of Official Websites
Candidates can check out the result on the below-mentioned official links:
- cbse.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE Supplementary Result 2023: Login Credentials Required
Students have to enter the login details to access the mark sheet online:
- Roll Number
- School No.
- Date of Birth
- Admit Card ID
How to Check CBSE Compartment Result 2023?
Candidates can go through the following steps to access the scorecard:
Step 1: Visit the official website: cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2023 link available
Step 3: Now, enter the login credentials and submit
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference
Details Mentioned on CBSE Compartment Result 2023
- Check out the mandatory information provided on the scorecard below:
- Student's name
- Roll number
- Date-of-birth
- Marks obtained
- Grades
- Qualifying status
