CBSE Date Sheet 2023 (Soon): Know When, Where, How To Download Class 10, 12 Time Table

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 (Soon): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the much-awaited CBSE class 10 and 12 board exam 2023 datesheets for the students. As per reports, CBSE will likely start the class 10, 12 board exams on February 15. However, a complete CBSE date sheet 2023 is still awaited. It is expected that the board will release the CBSE class 10, 12 time table soon at cbse.gov.in.

Recently, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the ICSE and ISC board exam 2023 dates. Therefore, it is expected that CBSE will also soon announce the exam dates for CBSE students. This year, CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted only once, and not twice like last year due to COVID-19.

When Will CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Be Released?

As per past trends, the board will likely release to the CBSE timetable of classes 10, 12 by this month. CBSE has already announced that final exams for class 10, 12 will begin on February 15, 2023. Going by the previous year's trends, it is expected that the CBSE date sheet will be released 1.5-2 months ahead of the exam. Also, with the LOC (List of candidates) correction window closing, the officials are hinting that the CBSE 10, 12 date sheet might be released by December 10, 2022. However, an official update regarding the same is still awaited.

Where To Download CBSE Date Sheet 2023?

The CBSE class 10, and 12 time table will be available on the official website - cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, once released. Students and school authorities can download it from the official website only. Also, the students can get the CBSE datehseet 2023 from their respective schools. They can check - cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and the official social media pages of the board to get updates on the release date of CBSE 10, 12 timetables.

How To Download CBSE Date Sheet 2023?

Usually, CBSE releases detailed time table for board exams 1.5 to 2 months ahead of exams. The CBSE datesheet for classes 10, 12 will have include the subject-wise date and time of the examination. Students can download it by following the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the home page, click on the - Main website tab.

3rd Step - CBSE academic website will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Now, scroll down and click on the link for CBSE board exam time table 2023 - Class 10 or Class 12.

5th Step - CBSE Class 10 or 12 date sheet PDF will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Now, download the timetable of CBSE board exam and save the same.

