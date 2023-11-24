  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CBSE 10 Date Sheet 2024: When and Where to Download; Check CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Updates Here

Breaking News

CBSE 10 Date Sheet 2024: When and Where to Download; Check CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Updates Here

CBSE 10 Date Sheet 2024 is expected to be out by November-end. Students will be able to download the timetable at cbse.gov.in. Check the latest updates on CBSE Date Sheet 2024 here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 24, 2023 19:40 IST
CBSE 10 Date Sheet 2024
CBSE 10 Date Sheet 2024

CBSE 10 Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the class 10 date sheet anytime soon. Students who are going to appear in the upcoming annual matric exams will be able to download the timetable on the official website: cbse.gov.in. CBSE board exams 2024 will continue for a period of 55 days. 

Previously, the authorities announced that CBSE Board Exams 2024 will commence on February 15, 2024. If the schedule remains unchanged, then there is a genuine possibility of a clash between JEE Main 2024 and CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2024. 

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024

Direct Link (Available Soon)

When and Where to Download CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024?

Students can check out the date as well as the address to get the CBSE Class 10 date sheet below:

CBSE 10 Date Sheet 2024

Date and Time

November-end, 2023

Official Website

cbse.gov.in

How to Download CBSE 10 Date Sheet 2024?

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the timetable:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the examination link

Step 3: Now, go to the timetable link and choose b/w class 10 or 12

Step 4: A PDF file will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: View and download the timetable

Step 6: Keep multiple hardcopies for exam purposes

What Details Will be Mentioned on CBSE 10 Date Sheet 2024?

Check out the list of information that will be written on the timetable below:

  • Subject Name
  • Subject Code
  • Exam Day, Date, and Time
  • Exam Duration 
  • Exam Day Guidelines

CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Overview

Board Name

CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education)

Examination Name

CBSE Board Exams 2024

Class Name

10th 

CBSE Class 10 Exam Dates

February 15 to April 10, 2024

Official Website

www.cbse.gov.in

Also Read: CAT Exam Dress Code 2023: Check CAT Exam Dress Code For Male And Female Candidates, Exam Day Guidelines
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023