CBSE 10 Date Sheet 2024: When and Where to Download; Check CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Updates Here

CBSE 10 Date Sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the class 10 date sheet anytime soon. Students who are going to appear in the upcoming annual matric exams will be able to download the timetable on the official website: cbse.gov.in. CBSE board exams 2024 will continue for a period of 55 days.
Previously, the authorities announced that CBSE Board Exams 2024 will commence on February 15, 2024. If the schedule remains unchanged, then there is a genuine possibility of a clash between JEE Main 2024 and CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2024.
|
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024
When and Where to Download CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2024?
Students can check out the date as well as the address to get the CBSE Class 10 date sheet below:
|
|
Date and Time
|
November-end, 2023
|
Official Website
|
cbse.gov.in
How to Download CBSE 10 Date Sheet 2024?
Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the timetable:
Step 1: Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the examination link
Step 3: Now, go to the timetable link and choose b/w class 10 or 12
Step 4: A PDF file will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: View and download the timetable
Step 6: Keep multiple hardcopies for exam purposes
What Details Will be Mentioned on CBSE 10 Date Sheet 2024?
Check out the list of information that will be written on the timetable below:
- Subject Name
- Subject Code
- Exam Day, Date, and Time
- Exam Duration
- Exam Day Guidelines
CBSE Date Sheet 2024 Overview
|
Board Name
|
CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education)
|
Examination Name
|
CBSE Board Exams 2024
|
Class Name
|
10th
|
CBSE Class 10 Exam Dates
|
February 15 to April 10, 2024
|
Official Website
|
www.cbse.gov.in
