CBSE Heritage India Quiz: Amritsar Quizzers Bags 1st Position, Check Details Here

CBSE Heritage India Quiz: As per the latest reports, a team of young quizzers from Long Spring Dale Senior School left everyone overwhelmed with an amazing performance at the quiz competition. The exceptional and outstanding skills of the youngsters at the ‘CBSE Heritage Quiz’ held at DPS Chandigarh made them win the contest.

The team comprising Raghuvansh Wadhwa, Grade X, Gursidak Boparai Grade IX, and Nitya Singhania Grade XI grabbed the first position to make it to the semi-finals scheduled to be conducted in Delhi. The Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma informed that their students lodged an impressive victory by trouncing 30 teams from the region to make it to the top slot.

Who can Participate in CBSE Heritage Quiz?

The CBSE Heritage India Quiz is open for all the students from classes 1st to 12th (irrespective of the Board). Those who wish to participate in the quiz, need to register on the DIKSHA portal to join the “Heritage India Quiz” course

About CBSE Heritage India Quiz

CBSE Heritage India Quiz is held every year to raise awareness among school students about the necessity to preserve and protect India’s rich cultural heritage and monumental sites. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the Heritage India Quiz on DIKSHA Portal so that the maximum number of students can participate.

