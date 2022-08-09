CBSE relaxes Guidelines, allows Class 10 students with Basic Maths to opt for Maths in Class 11, Details Here

CBSE Relaxes Guidelines: As per the recent notice released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students who have opted for Basic Mathematics in Class 10 this year, can opt for the subject in Class 11 without having to write the Standard version of the paper later. The board has given permission to all its affiliated schools to offer Mathematics to Class 11 students who studied Basic Maths in Class 10. The decision to provide this relaxation has been taken due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The relaxation is only for the current academic year. Earlier, that is before COVID-19, only those students who studied Mathematics Standard in Class 10th were allowed to take Mathematics in Class 11th. CBSE gave a relaxation on this rule in 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic sessions.

Extension of CBSE Relaxation

As per the official notice released, CBSE has stated, “You are aware that session 2022 has also been affected severely by Covid and the session has already been delayed, now there is a need for the remaining activities of this session to be completed on time.” CBSE explained that earlier, students of Class 10 who have studied Mathematics Standard (041) could study Mathematics (041) in Class 11. Students who studied Mathematics Basic (241) were allowed to take only Applied Mathematics in Class 11.

However, the Board has asked schools to make sure that such students have the aptitude and ability to study Mathematics in Class 11. “This exemption is being given as a special measure to facilitate the present batch, that is, 2022-23 of students of Class 11,” CBSE further said.

Guidelines To Take Mathematics in Class 11th

According to the guidelines, those who wish to continue Mathematics as a subject in Classes 11 and 12 need to pass the Mathematics Standard paper in Class 10. In case a student changed their mind later and decided they did want to study Maths in Class 11 after all, they had to appear for the Class 10 Standard Mathematics paper in the compartment exams.

In a notification issued on 6th August 2020, CBSE said: “Because of the spread of COVID-19 and thus the delay in the conduct of the compartment examination 2020, it has been decided that students who have appeared for mathematics (basic) in class 10 exams and are desirous of pursuing mathematics in class 11, can opt for it.”