CBSE Supplementary Exam Dates 2023 Released for Practical Examination, Check Notice PDF Here

CBSE Supplementary Exam Dates 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE supplementary practical exam dates 2023. According to the schedule released, the CBSE practical exams will be held from July 6 to 20. Candidates appearing for class 10, 12 practical exams can check the official CBSE notice pdf at cbse.gov.in.

Students who secured 33% marks combining the theory and internal assessment were declared pass by the CBSE Board. The CBSE supplementary practical exam will be conducted in schools for regular and private candidates. The overall pass percentage of CBSE Class 12th was 87.33% and of Class 10 was 93.12% this year.

CBSE Supplementary Practical Exam Dates 2023

The board has announced the supplementary practical exam dates. Those appearing for the exam can check below the CBSE supplementary practical exam 2023:

Events Dates Commencement of CBSE supplementary practical exam July 6, 2023 Last date of CBSE supplementary practical exam for classes 10th and 12th July 20, 2023

Check CBSE Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Practical Exam Date Notice PDF

Who will have to appear for CBSE Supplementary Practical Exam 2023?

For CBSE class 10, students who have been placed under the compartment category and also absent in internal assessment will be awarded pro-rata marks in internal assessment based on the theory marks obtained in supplementary exams. The board stated that “No Internal Assessment will be conducted for such students during the supplementary examination as the internal assessment is a year-long process.”

For the class 12th board exam, students who were placed in the compartment category due to repeat in theory and CBSE practical will have to appear in both theory and practical supplementary exams.

CBSE 10, 12 Supplementary Practical Exam Centres 2023

CBSE supplementary practical exams for classes 10th and 12th for regular students will be conducted in their respective schools. Further, the private students will have to appear in the same venue where their supplementary exam centre is allotted for theory exams. The student appearing in the practical exam must contact their schools/exam centres without being failed before July 6, 2023, with a copy of their result/mark sheet and admit card.

CBSE Supplementary Exam Dates 2023

Earlier, CBSE released the datasheet for class 10, and 12 supplementary exams on June 1, 2023. The class 10 supplementary exam will commence on July 17 and will be concluded on July 22, 2023. The CBSE class 12 supplementary exam will be held on July 17, 2023. The exam for both classes will commence at 10.30 am and conclude at 1.30 pm on all days.

