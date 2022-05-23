CCMT 2022 Application Form Released at ccmt.nic.in, Register Till 12 June

CCMT 2022: Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur has released the registration form for Centralized Counselling for MTech / MArch/ MPlan (CCMT) 2022. Candidates will be able to apply in online mode on the official website - ccmt.nic.in. They can apply for CCMT 2022 till 12th June. Applicants have to complete the registration before the last date to participate in the CCMT counselling. The centralised counselling for M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. admissions will be conducted in online mode.

CCMT Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

CCMT 2022 Dates

Events Dates CCMT Registration 23rd May 2022 Last date to fill CCMT application 12th June 2022 Last date for resolution of issues related to fee payment 13th June 2022 Online choice filling and locking last date 13th June 2022 Announcement of round-1 seat allotment 16th June 2022

How To Fill The CCMT 2022 Application Form?

The Centralized Counselling for MTech / MArch/ MPlan registration will commence in online mode. To fill the form, candidates must also get all the prescribed documents by themselves. They will have to follow the steps given below for filling the CCMT application form:

Step 1 - Go to the official website - ccmt.nic.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the registration tab.

Step 3 - After registration, fill up the complete application form.

Step 4 - Upload the prescribed documents.

Step 5 - Proceed with the final submission of CCMT application form.

Step 6 - After completing the above step, pay the required application fees.

Step 7 - After payment, fill up the choices, lock them and finally submit the same.

The CCMT 2022 application fee requires GEN/GEN-EWS/OBC applicants to pay Rs. 3,000 and SC/ST/PwD applicants to pay Rs. 2,500 respectively. The application fee of CCMT 2022 has to be paid in online mode via Debit/Credit card or net banking.

About Centralized Counselling for MTech / MArch/ MPlan (CCMT)

Through Centralized Counselling for MTech / MArch/ MPlan (CCMT), candidates can get admission into the participating NITs and GFTIs. The admission will be done based on the GATE scores. Three rounds of CCMT counselling along with additional special rounds will be held and seats will be allotted accordingly. The CCMT seat allotment will be done for registered candidates based on merit, preferences and seat availability. After the seat allotment, they have to report to the specified venues for the document verification process.

Also Read: HBSE 10th 12th Result 2022: Check Haryana Board Results Expected Date for Class 10th 12th Here