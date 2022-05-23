Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    CCMT 2022 Application Form Released at ccmt.nic.in, Register Till 12 June

    CCMT 2022 registration has started at ccmt.nic.in. The centralised counselling for M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. admissions will be conducted in online mode. Get updates here 

    Published On: May 23, 2022 20:04 IST
    CCMT 2022 Application Form Released
    CCMT 2022 Application Form Released

    CCMT 2022: Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) Jaipur has released the registration form for Centralized Counselling for MTech / MArch/ MPlan (CCMT) 2022. Candidates will be able to apply in online mode on the official website - ccmt.nic.in. They can apply for CCMT 2022 till 12th June.  Applicants have to complete the registration before the last date to participate in the CCMT counselling. The centralised counselling for M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. admissions will be conducted in online mode.

    CCMT Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    CCMT 2022 Dates 

    Events

    Dates

    CCMT Registration

    23rd May 2022

    Last date to fill CCMT application

    12th June 2022

    Last date for resolution of issues related to fee payment

    13th June 2022

    Online choice filling and locking last date

    13th June 2022

    Announcement of round-1 seat allotment

    16th June 2022

    How To Fill The CCMT 2022 Application Form? 

    The Centralized Counselling for MTech / MArch/ MPlan registration will commence in online mode. To fill the form, candidates must also get all the prescribed documents by themselves. They will have to follow the steps given below for filling the CCMT application form:

    • Step 1 - Go to the official website - ccmt.nic.in.
    • Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the registration tab.
    • Step 3 - After registration, fill up the complete application form.
    • Step 4 - Upload the prescribed documents.
    • Step 5 - Proceed with the final submission of CCMT application form.
    • Step 6 - After completing the above step, pay the required application fees.
    • Step 7 - After payment, fill up the choices, lock them and finally submit the same. 

    The CCMT 2022 application fee requires GEN/GEN-EWS/OBC applicants to pay Rs. 3,000 and SC/ST/PwD applicants to pay Rs. 2,500 respectively. The application fee of CCMT 2022 has to be paid in online mode via Debit/Credit card or net banking.  

    About Centralized Counselling for MTech / MArch/ MPlan (CCMT)

    Through Centralized Counselling for MTech / MArch/ MPlan (CCMT), candidates can get admission into the participating NITs and GFTIs. The admission will be done based on the GATE scores. Three rounds of CCMT counselling along with additional special rounds will be held and seats will be allotted accordingly. The CCMT seat allotment will be done for registered candidates based on merit, preferences and seat availability. After the seat allotment, they have to report to the specified venues for the document verification process.

    Also Read: HBSE 10th 12th Result 2022: Check Haryana Board Results Expected Date for Class 10th 12th Here 

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register For Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories