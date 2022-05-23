HBSE 10th 12th Result 2022: Check Haryana Board Results Expected Date for Class 10th 12th Here

HBSE 10th 12th Result 2022: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will release the Haryana 10th and 12th results 2022 soon. Students can check Haryana Board result 2022 class 10, 12 in online mode at - bseh.org.in. Going as per media reports, it is expected that HBSE 10th 12th result may be announced by June 2022. Once released, students will have to use their roll number to check the BSEH 10th and 12th Board results.

HBSE result 2022 will also be available to check in the offline mode via SMS. Every year around 7 lakh students appear for the Haryana Board Examinations. Out of these, about 3.5 to 4 lakh appear for HBSE 10th examination and about 2.5 lakh appear for the HBSE class 12 board exams.

HBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 Expected Date

Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) is expected to announce the class 10th and 12th result of Haryana by June 2022. For 2022, HBSE Class 10, 12 Board examinations were delayed. HBSE Class 10 exams ended on 20th April while HBSE Class 12 ended on 27th April. As per past trends, hence, it is expected that Haryana HBSE 10, 12 results might be released by mid of June 2022.

As per past trends, in 2021 and 2020, the results were delayed due to the pandemic and lockdowns. Usually for the March examination, HBSE releases the results in about 50 days time. Whereas in 2019, the HBSE board examination for class 10 concluded on 30th March. The results were then released by 17th May.

HBSE 10th and 12th Result To Be Released Together or Not?

In past years, the HBSE Class 12 results were released earlier than that. However, the gap between the two varies. As per the trend, HBSE 12th Results are often released before the HBSE 10th results. The gap between the two is about 4 days to 7 days. Sometimes, the two results are released at a gap of one day.

