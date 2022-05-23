Meghalaya SSLC Result 2022: MBOSE Class 10 Results Likely To Release Soon at megresults.nic.in and mbose.in

Meghalaya SSLC Result 2022: The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will soon announce the Meghalaya Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results 2022 in online mode. According to media reports, the MBOSE SSLC result is expected to be released by this week of by the end of May 2022. However, no official notification regarding the Meghalaya class 10th result date has been released by the board. Once released, the MBOSE SSLC result can be checked by students at megresults.nic.in and mbose.in. Further, they need to use their login credentials - roll number and other required details to download the Meghalaya MBOSE marksheet.

Meghalaya SSLC Result 2022 Today?

As per media reports, the MBOSE class 10th result 2022 were expected to be declared today, however, no official notification regarding the date has been released by the board. Hence, the MBOSE SSLC results 2022 are not likely to be declared today, that is 23rd May 2022. Although is it expected that, the board will announce the Meghalaya SSLC result by this week or by the end of May 2022.

Latest Updates on Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Results 2022

As per media reports and past trends, the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will be releasing an official notice regarding the MBOSE result date 2022 and time on the official website mbose.in. Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their Meghalaya, MBOSE 10th Results on the official website - mbose.in and the official result portal - megresults.nic.in.

The MBOSE result Class 10 includes the details such as student's details, subject-wise marks, overall marks, percentages and other details. Read further to know the MBOSE 10th result, dates, qualifying marks and more.

Meghalaya SSLC Exam 2022

This year, the MBOSE conducted the Meghalaya Annual SSLC or class 10th exam from 24th March to 6th April 2022. As per media reports, the evaluation process for the 10th exam has been completed. Hence, MBOSE results are expected to be declared by the end of this month. Last year, around 64269 students registered for the MBOSE Class 10th exam. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 52.91% in 2021.

