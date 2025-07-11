CEE Kerala Published Revised KEAM 2025 Rank List; Check Here

KEAM 2025 Rank List: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has issued the KEAM 2025 revised rank list. As per the official notification issued in compliance with the judgment of the Hon’ble High Court, the Government has cancelled the amendment made in the Prospectus Clause dated July 10, 2025. Accordingly, the revised rank list has been prepared.

The KEAM 2025 rank list is available on the KEAM Candidate portal on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. To check the rank list, candidates must login using their application number and password. Candidates can also download the rank list through the direct link given below. It must, however, be noted that the counselling schedule is yet to be updated by officials. Students who have cleared KEAM 2025 must complete the online counselling allotment process.