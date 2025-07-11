Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

CEE Kerala Published Revised KEAM 2025 Rank List; Check Here

KEAM 2025 revised rank list has been issued online. Students can visit the KEAM 2025 candidate portal and login using their application number and password to download the rank list.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 11, 2025, 11:19 IST
KEAM 2025 Revised Rank List Issued
KEAM 2025 Revised Rank List Issued
Register for Result Updates

KEAM 2025 Rank List: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has issued the KEAM 2025 revised rank list. As per the official notification issued in compliance with the judgment of the Hon’ble High Court, the Government has cancelled the amendment made in the Prospectus Clause dated July 10, 2025. Accordingly, the revised rank list has been prepared. 

The KEAM 2025 rank list is available on the KEAM Candidate portal on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. To check the rank list, candidates must login using their application number and password. Candidates can also download the rank list through the direct link given below. It must, however, be noted that the counselling schedule is yet to be updated by officials. Students who have cleared KEAM 2025 must complete the online counselling allotment process.

KEAM 2025 rank list Official Notification - Click Here

KEAM 2025 rank list Login - Click Here

How to Check KEAM 2025 Revised Rank List

The KEAM 2025 revised rank list is available on the official website of CEE Kerala. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the rank list.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on KEAM 2025 candidate portal

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Step 4: The revised ranklist will be displayed

Step 5: Download the ranklist for further reference

Also Read: JOSAA 2025: Round 5 Seat Allotment Results OUT Today at josaa.nic.in

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News