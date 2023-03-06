    CEED 2023 Result to Release Tomorrow, Know When to Download Scorecard Here

    IIT Bombay will declare the CEED 2023 Result tomorrow i.e. March 7, 2023. Candidates can start downloading the scorecard from March 11 onwards. Check how to download here

    Updated: Mar 6, 2023 13:40 IST
    CEED 2023 Result to Release Tomorrow

    CEED 2023 Result: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) is going to declare the result of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) on March 7, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check out the CEED 2023 Result on the official website i.e. ceed.iitb.ac.in/2023/. They can access the result by entering their login credentials.

    The authorities conducted the CEED 2023 Exam on January 22, 2023. The final answer key, along with the CEED 2023 question paper was released on January 30, 2023. The draft key was released on January 24, 2023. Candidates can check the steps to download the CEED 2023 Result here.

    How to Download CEED 2023 Result?

    IIT Bombay will release the CEED 2023 Results on the official website. Candidates can check out the scores by login in with their registered ID and password. Check how to download it here-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.ceed.iitb.ac.in/2023/

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CEED 2023 result link

    Step 3: Enter log in details- registered ID and password

    Step 4: CEED 2023 Result will appear on the screen

    Step 5: Check and download the scorecard

    Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

    When to Download the CEED 2023 Result/Scorecard?

    Though the authorities will announce the results on March 7, 2023. It must be noted that the candidates will only be able to download the scorecard from March 11, 2023, onwards. Moreover, the CEED 2023 Score Card will not be available for download after June 13, 2023, and the hard copy of the same will not be sent to any candidate. 

    The Part-A marks will be displayed for all the candidates who have successfully appeared in the exam and Part-B marks will be displayed for only shortlisted candidates. All shortlisted candidates will get a rank.

