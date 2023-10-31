CEED, UCEED 2024 Registration Ends Today Without Late Fee; Check Schedule

CEED, UCEED 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay will close the registrations for UCEED and CEED programmes today: October 31, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply for UCEED, and CEED exams on the official websites - ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. The UCEED, and CEED exams are held for admission to various UG and PG design courses.

As per the official schedule, candidates can submit their applications with the online payment of the regular fee until October 31, 2023. The last date to apply for the UCEED, CEED exam 2024 with a payment of a late fee is November 8, 2023. IIT Bombay will issue the hall tickets on January 5, 2023.

CEED, UCEED 2024 Dates

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Last date to apply (without late fee) October 31, 2023 Last date to register (with late fee) November 8, 2023 Admit Card Download January 05, 2024, 01:00 pm UCEED Exam Date 2024 and Time January 21, 2024 (Sunday) 09:00 am to 12:00 noon

How to Apply for CEED, UCCED 2024?

Check out the following steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official websites - ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct links to register for UCEED, CEED 2024

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked

Step 5: Upload the documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Review the details and then submit

Step 8: Download the application confirmation page for future use

CEED, UCEED 2024 Application Fee

Check the category-wise registration fee below:

Female candidates (All)- Rs 1,900

SC, ST, PwD candidates- Rs 1,900

All other candidates- Rs 3,800

