CEETA 2023: Anna University To Hold Common Engineering Entrance Test for PG Admission, Check MTech, ME Dates Here

CEETA PG 2023: As per the recent updates, Anna University, Chennai will be conducting a new entrance exam for admission to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan programmes. The new test - Common Engineering Entrance Test for Admission Postgraduate (CEETA PG), will be held by the university on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government. On the official website, the officials have released the details and CEETA PG exam dates 2023.

As per the announced schedule, the CEET PG 2023 for admission to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan programmes will be conducted on March 26. Along with this, Anna University has also released the TANCET exam dates. The TANCET will be held on March 25 for admission to MCA and MBA.

CEETA PG 2023 Exam Dates

Events Exam Date Time CEETA PG for ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan March 26, 2023 10 AM to 12 Noon

What After CEETA PG 2023?

Those willing to take admission to ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan programmes have to appear for CEETA PG 2023. Further, all the shortlisted candidates in CEETA PG will be eligible to take admission in postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 at university departments, constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University and government engineering colleges only.

Anna University Introduces CEETA PG 2023

On the official website, it has been mentioned about CEETA PG 2023 that - “Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CEETA-PG - 2023) is to be conducted by Anna University, Chennai on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu from the candidates who seek admission to M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. Degree Programmes for the academic year 2023-2024 offered at University Departments, Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University and Government Engineering Colleges only.”

TANCET Exam Dates 2023

Besides the announcement of CEETA PG 2023, Anna University has also announced the TANCET exam dates 2023. As per the announced dates, TANCET 2023 for MBA and MCA will be conducted on March 25, 2023. Candidates willing to appear for MBA, MCA entrance exams 2023 can check TANCET 2023 dates at tancet.annauniv.edu.

