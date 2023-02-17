    CEETA PG 2023 Registration Ends Soon, Check Application Requirements Here

    CEETA PG 2023 Registration Ends Soon: As per the latest updates, Anna University will close the registrations for Common Engineering Entrance Test Postgraduate (CEETA PG) on February 22, 2023. Candidates who wish to take admission to M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan degree programmes must apply for CEETA PG 2023 on the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu before the last date.

    The authorities will conduct CEET PG 2023 exam on March 26, 2023. It is expected that the CEETA PG 2023 admit card will be released on March 11, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to access and download the hall ticket on the official website. No one shall be granted entry to the exam hall without a hall ticket.

    CEETA PG 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

    Documents Required for CEETA PG 2023

    Candidates will require these documents for filling out CEETA PG 2023 application form. They can check out the list of a few required documents here-

    • Class 10th Marksheet
    • Class 12th Mark Sheet or Diploma (3 years) Certificate 
    • Qualifying Degree certificate, provisional certificate, and mark sheets of all semesters or Consolidated mark sheet
    • Transfer certificate from the institution last studied. 
    • Certificate of Disability for Differently Abled Person (if applicable) 
    • Nativity Certificate only in electronic form / digitally signed e-Certificate. (if applicable) 
    • Copy of identification certificate obtained from the Head Quarters Tahsildar or Visa, Passport, and letter registered in Police Station (For Srilankan Refugee candidates) 9 Experience Certificate (if applicable). 

    Candidates can check out the full list of required documents on the official website or PDF given below.

    CEETA PG 2023 Information Brochure PDF- Click Here

    How to Apply for CEETA PG 2023?

    CEETA PG 2023 applications will be closed on February 22, 2023. Those who have not applied yet must do the same on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu
    • Step 2: Scroll down, click on commencement of online registration
    • Step 3: Register with the required details
    • Step 4: Now, log in with the registered email and password
    • Step 5: Fill out CEETA PG 2023 application form
    • Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee
    • Step 7: Submit the form and take a  printout

