CGBSE 10th 12th Results 2022: Check List of Toppers and Overall Pass Percentage Here

CG Board Results 2022 Declared: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced the CGBSE 10th and 12th Examinations on the official website of the board. Students who have appeared for the CGBSE Examinations 2022 can visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in to check the results.

As per the details provided by the officials during the press conference, the overall pass percentage in the CGBSE 10th exams is 74.23% and the overall pass percentage in the class 12 exams is 79.30%. Candidates can check below, the list of toppers of the CGBSE 10th and 12th exams here.

CGBSE List of Toppers Class 10

CGBSE 10th Toppers List 2022 Rank 1 SUMAN PATEL SONALI BALA Rank 2 ASHIFA SHAH DAMINI VERMA JAY PRAKASH KASHYAP MUSKAN AGRAWAL KAHEF ANJUM KAMLESH SARKAR Rank 3 MEENAKSHI PRADHAN KRISH KUMAR GREETU CHANDRA HARSHIKA CHOURADIYA

CGBSE List of Toppers class 12

CGBSE 12th Toppers List 2022 Rank Name Rank 1 RITESH KUMAR SAHU Rank 2 SANJANA VERMA Rank 3 BIMAL KUMAR

Updated as on May 14, 2022 at 1:11 PM

The CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 have been announced by the board officials in an official press conference held at the Raipur office of the Board. CGBSE 10th and 12th Results will be available on the official website - cgbse.nic.in and result.cg.nic.in.

