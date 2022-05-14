Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    CGBSE 10th 12th Results 2022: Check List of Toppers and Overall Pass Percentage Here

    CG Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 have been announced by the CG Board today afternoon. Get Direct link to check and access CG Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 here.

    Published On: May 14, 2022 13:11 IST
    CG Board Results 2022
    CG Board Results 2022

    CG Board Results 2022 Declared: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced the CGBSE 10th and 12th Examinations on the official website of the board. Students who have appeared for the CGBSE Examinations 2022 can visit the official website - cgbse.nic.in to check the results.

    As per the details provided by the officials during the press conference, the overall pass percentage in the CGBSE 10th exams is 74.23% and the overall pass percentage in the class 12 exams is 79.30%. Candidates can check below, the list of toppers of the CGBSE 10th and 12th exams here.

    CGBSE List of Toppers Class 10

    CGBSE 10th Toppers List 2022

    Rank 1

    SUMAN PATEL

    SONALI BALA 

    Rank 2

    ASHIFA SHAH 

    DAMINI VERMA

    JAY PRAKASH KASHYAP 

    MUSKAN AGRAWAL 

    KAHEF ANJUM 

    KAMLESH SARKAR

    Rank 3

    MEENAKSHI PRADHAN 

    KRISH KUMAR 

    GREETU CHANDRA 

    HARSHIKA CHOURADIYA

    CGBSE List of Toppers class 12

    CGBSE 12th Toppers List 2022

    Rank

    Name

    Rank 1

    RITESH KUMAR SAHU

    Rank 2

    SANJANA VERMA

    Rank 3

    BIMAL KUMAR

    Updated as on May 14, 2022 at 1:11 PM

    CGBSE Results 2022: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education has announced the CG Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 on the official website at 12 PM. The Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th Results was announced by State Education Minister Prem Singh Tekam. The CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 have been announced by the board officials in an official press conference held at the Raipur office of the Board. CGBSE 10th and 12th Results will be available on the official website - cgbse.nic.in and result.cg.nic.in. In order to make the process of checking the CGBSE 10th and 12th Results easier, candidates can also check the links provided here. 

    Check CGBSE 10th Result 2022 - Direct Link

    Check CGBSE 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories