CGBSE Admit Card 2023 for Class 10th, 12th Released, Get Direct Link Here

CGBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023 OUT: As per the latest updates, the Chattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has issued the CGBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023 for regular and private students. Students who are going to appear in the CGBSE Board Exams 2023 can download the hall ticket on the official website i.e. cgbse.nic.in. They can access the admit card by entering their login credentials.

Candidates must note that CGBSE Admit Card 2023 is a mandatory document. They must carry the hall ticket along with a valid ID proof- aadhar card, passport, license, etc to the exam hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. Moreover, all examinees are required to follow the test protocols, failing which, they will be disqualified from the exam.

CGBSE Class 10th Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

CGBSE Class 12th Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download CGBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023?

The authorities have released the CGBSE Admit Card 2023 for the Class 10th and 12th students. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the hall ticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Admit Card for High school (10th) and Higher Secondary (12th) main exam link

Step 3: Enter the roll number or Name and Father’s name

Step 4: Solve the maths problem

Step 5: Click on the Get Details

Step 6: CGBSE 10, 12 Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and take at least 2 printouts for future reference

CGBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2023

The authorities have already released the CGBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023. As per the official schedule, the class 10 board exam will be held from March 2 to 24, 2023. Whereas the class 12 board exam 2023 will begin on March 1 and it will conclude on March 31. Examinees can check out the entire schedule on the official website i.e. cgbse.nic.in

Also Read: CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 12 Chemistry Exam Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here