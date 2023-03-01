CGBSE Class 12 Exams Begin Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

CGBSE 12th Exam 2023: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education will begin the CGBSE Class 12 board examinations today. The first exam for the Chhattisgarh board class 12 is Hindi which will be conducted in the morning shift from 9 AM to 12:15 PM. Candidates who will be appearing for the Chhattisgarh Board 12th Exams from today onwards can check here the exam day guidelines and other details.

Candidates appearing for the CGBSE 12th Exams must carry with them their Class 12 Admit Card issued by the board. The admit card has to be produced at the exam centre every day. Those without the CGBSE 12th Admit Card will not be allowed to appear for the exams. The CGBSE Class 10 exams will begin from tomorrow, March 2, 2023.

According to the instructions given by the board, the Chhattisgarh board 12th answer sheets will be distributed among the students by 9:05 AM and the question paper will be distributed by 9:10 AM. Students will be provided 5 minutes to read the question paper and the exams will begin at 9:15 AM.

CGBSE 12th Exam 2023 - Exam Day Guidelines

The CGBSE Class 12 Examinations will be conducted across the exam centres in the state from March 1 to 31, 2023. Candidates appearing for the Class 12 Arts, Commerce and Science stream exams can check here the exam day guidelines to be followed by the students.

Students are advised to check through the details mentioned on the CGBSE 12th admit card carefully including the schedule, exam date, and exam day details.

Candidates appearing for the CGBSE Class 12 exams need to report to the exam centre at least an hour before the exams in order to make sure that they are not late to reach the exam centre in case of last-minute emergencies.

Students need to carry their CGBSE 12th Admit Card with them to the exam centre.

Candidates need to make sure that they carry all the exam-related items with them including, a pen, pencil, geometry box, and other mentioned items as borrowing inside the exam halls is not permitted.

Students are not allowed to carry with their mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth connection devices or any other electronic items.

Candidates caught cheating or using unfair means will not be allowed to continue with the exams.

