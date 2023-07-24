CPGET Result 2023 Soon: Osmania University releases answer key, raise objection till July 24

CPGET Result 2023: Osmania University, Hyderabad will announce the Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2023 result online. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their CPGET result at the official website: cpget.tsche.ac.in. They have to use the required login credentials to download their Osmania University CPGET result. Earlier, the officials released the answer key, question paper, and response sheet.

The last date to raise objections against the preliminary CPGET answer keys is today: July 24. The subject experts will review the challenges submitted by the candidates and release the final answer key. TS CPGET results 2023 will be released based on the final answer keys.

How to raise objections in CPGET answer key 2023?

The candidates have to submit their objections in the below-provided format corresponding to the master copy of the question paper and preliminary key (as placed on the website). They will have to submit the challenges with supported documents at the office of the convener, CPGET, DoA, Osmania University or send them to email id: cpget2023@gmail.com.

Student name Hall ticket number Subject code and name Exam date Serial no. Question ID Question no. corresponding to the master copy Answer as per the preliminary key The answer suggested by the candidate Justification along with the reference book, page number (Telugu or English)

How to check Osmania University CPGET Result 2023?

TS CPGET was conducted from June 30 to July 10 for admissions to various PG, PG diploma, and five-year integrated programmes. The university will declare the result along with the release of the CPGET rank card. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cpget.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on download rank card tab

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter: hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit it

Step 6: The CPGET rank card will appear on the screen

