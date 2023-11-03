  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2023 Declared for Sept-Oct Exam, Get Direct Link To Download Here

CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2023 Declared for Sept-Oct Exam, Get Direct Link To Download Here

CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2023 OUT Link: Chhattisgarh CGSOS has declared the result for classes 10th and 12th today. Students can check their CG Open School 10th, 12th result 2023 online at sos.cg.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in by using roll number. Know steps to check here

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 3, 2023 16:54 IST
CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2023 Declared for Sept-Oct Exam
CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2023 Declared for Sept-Oct Exam

CGSOS 10th 12th Result 2023 OUT Check: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has announced the open school results for class 10 and 12 today, November 3 for the exams held in September and October. Students can check the Chhattisgarh CGSOS result 2023 online at sos.cg.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. 

Students can use their roll number to check CGSOS 10th 12th result. A total of 16,923 students appeared for the CG class 10 open board exams, out of which 3813 students cleared the exams. A total of 18,893 students appeared for class 12 exams of which 32.52% of students passed.

www.cgbse.nic.in 10th 12th Result 2023 Link 

Students can get the direct link from the table provided below: 

Classes 

Links 

CGSOS 10th Result 2023 OUT Link

Direct Link (Available Now)

CG Open School 12th Result 2023

Direct Link (Available Now)

How to download CGSOS Chattisgarh Open School 10th, 12th Result 2023? 

Students can use their login details: roll number to check the CG Open School result 2023. The board has also released the Chattisgarh board open school marksheet along with the results. Go through the steps to know how to download: 

Step 1: Go to the official website of CGSOS: result.cg.nic.in or sos.cg.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the links: Chhattisgarh Rajya Open School Higher Secondary Examination Results -2023 Or Chhattisgarh Rajya Open School High School Examination Results 2023

Step 3: On the new page, a login window will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter the roll number and captcha

Step 5: The September - October exam result will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future references 

Details Mentioned in CG Open School Result 2023

The following details are expected to be mentioned in the CGSOS result: 

  • Roll number
  • DOB
  • Student’s name
  • Father’s name
  • Mother’s name
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks
  • Result status

Also Read: Delhi School Holiday Announced For Two Days Due Poor AQI, Check Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023