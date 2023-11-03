CGSOS 10th, 12th Result 2023 Declared for Sept-Oct Exam, Get Direct Link To Download Here

CGSOS 10th 12th Result 2023 OUT Check: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has announced the open school results for class 10 and 12 today, November 3 for the exams held in September and October. Students can check the Chhattisgarh CGSOS result 2023 online at sos.cg.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.

Students can use their roll number to check CGSOS 10th 12th result. A total of 16,923 students appeared for the CG class 10 open board exams, out of which 3813 students cleared the exams. A total of 18,893 students appeared for class 12 exams of which 32.52% of students passed.

www.cgbse.nic.in 10th 12th Result 2023 Link

Students can get the direct link from the table provided below:

Classes Links CGSOS 10th Result 2023 OUT Link Direct Link (Available Now) CG Open School 12th Result 2023 Direct Link (Available Now)

How to download CGSOS Chattisgarh Open School 10th, 12th Result 2023?

Students can use their login details: roll number to check the CG Open School result 2023. The board has also released the Chattisgarh board open school marksheet along with the results. Go through the steps to know how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CGSOS: result.cg.nic.in or sos.cg.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the links: Chhattisgarh Rajya Open School Higher Secondary Examination Results -2023 Or Chhattisgarh Rajya Open School High School Examination Results 2023

Step 3: On the new page, a login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the roll number and captcha

Step 5: The September - October exam result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same for future references

Details Mentioned in CG Open School Result 2023

The following details are expected to be mentioned in the CGSOS result:

Roll number

DOB

Student’s name

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Result status

Also Read: Delhi School Holiday Announced For Two Days Due Poor AQI, Check Details Here