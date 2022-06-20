CLAT 2022 Exam Analysis by TIME, Check Section-Wise Analysis Here

CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law University (NLUs) conducted the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on 19th June 2022. The exam was held in offline mode across various centres in the country. The scores of CLAT 2022 will be accepted by 22 national law universities (NLUs), including some of the top law schools in the country. Candidates looking for admission to top national law schools will need to clear the exam and hence, they can check here the CLAT exam analysis by TIME.

CLAT 2022 Comprehensive Analysis

The paper was lengthy and time management was a big challenge again this year. The length of passages varied significantly from section to section and question to question giving slight relaxation in the form of smaller passages in sections like legal reasoning while compensating for it with longer passages, some going more than 600 words, in the English Section.

Sticking to its pattern, CLAT had 30 Questions in the English Language, 35 Questions in Current Affairs and General Knowledge, 40 Questions in Legal Reasoning, 30 Questions in Logical Reasoning and 15 Questions in Quantitative Techniques. Thus as expected Legal had maximum weightage and of course, quant had the least weightage.

CLAT 2022 Difficulty Level

The length was one factor that students struggled with to finish the paper. However overall difficulty level could be said to be easy to moderate. Most of the passages in all the sections were from contemporary issues which was a relief in terms of predictability and familiarity issues like COVID, the Russian Ukraine Crisis, Cryptocurrency, and CSR were something we had discussed in detail so it was easy to comprehend.

Overall Difficulty Level of CLAT 2022

Starting with the legal section which was easy to moderate level CLAT slightly deviated from its love for sections like Torts and Criminal law but the Constitution was given its due place in three questions and International law and family law was a delight to see. Concepts like Monism and Dualism which is usually LLM level topics were seen and like always Contract had its spot in one question. Three passages were from The Constitution including the right to religion, Writ of Mandamus and Freedom of movement which was not so difficult to comprehend as our students were repeatedly told that Fundamental rights is the most important topic under the Constitution.

Two passages from Family law including Bigamy and Special marriage act had a similar type of question put in different situations. The question of ‘Mistake’ under Contract was not so direct but could be implied from the passage. The Passage on Anthropocentrism and Eco- centrism was a bit unique this time but it had its inclination in Constitutional law only. Quant had only 15 questions and though may not be exactly 10th standard level but doable. They were as expected data interpretation questions with topics involving Percentage, Profit and Ratio. Quite doable and not so lengthy.

Question break-up for English Section in CLAT 2022

The English Section was time-consuming with six Reading Comprehension of relatively long lengths. RC topics involved Innovators recognition, Animal rights and western religion (which was 650 words long) Social media dependence, geo-political and fossil fuels (Again 600 words), Public speaking and cryptocurrency.

Overview Number of questions Main Idea 3 Questions Supporting idea 6 Questions Inference 8 Questions Figures of Speech 3 Questions Word/Phrase in use 4 Questions Tone/Attitude 6 Questions

Question break-up for Logical Reasoning in CLAT 2022

Similarly, Logical Reasoning had 30 questions and had mostly Comprehension based with topics like Biodiversity, Ukraine-India oil crisis, Covid and education, Lack of humour in society, students and stressful college life, sexual offences and protection of minors.

Overview Number of Questions Main Idea 5 Questions Supporting idea 14 Questions Assumption 1 Question Inference/Conclusion 8 Questions

CLAT 2022 Difficulty Level of General Knowledge and Current Affairs

Finally, General Knowledge and Current Affairs was not easy as it started with a predictable Russian-Ukraine crisis with quite easy questions that anyone following the news should be able to attempt, but then it had questions about Drones which were very too specific and required in-depth reading. Questions regarding AFSPA required knowledge of the complete development over the past few years and questions regarding maritime strategy were again required detailed analysis. The expected focus was on Space Exploration Missions and green technology and questions regarding Corporate Social responsibility found its place.

Overall it can’t be said to be easy. Passages in the General Knowledge section were, like always, not much help in finding answers and were only to set the context. Overall, the difficulty level was moderate provided the candidates had good time management skills and if sufficient attention was given to all the questions considering the length of the paper. A score of 100+ would be considered as a good score.

CLAT 2022 Overall Exam Analysis

Section Ideal Attempt Good Score LoD English 22-26 25+ Easy but Lengthy Current Affairs including GK 20-26 20+ Moderate-Difficult Legal Reasoning 30-35 30+ Moderate Quantitative Techniques 08-12 10+ Moderate Logical Reasoning 22-25 22+ Moderate Total 102-124 100+ Moderate

