CLAT 2023 Application Window Closing Tomorrow, Check Guidelines Here

CLAT Application 2023: As per the extended dates released, the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will close the CLAT 2023 registration window tomorrow - 18th November. Candidates who are yet to apply for CLAT 2023 can fill up the form at the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. They are advised to fill up the CLAT application form 2023 before the deadline to appear for the entrance exam.

Earlier the last date to register for CLAT 2023 was 13th November which was further extended till tomorrow. After this, the officials will not give any opportunity to apply for CLAT entrance exam. As per the schedule released, the CLAT 2023 will be conducted on 18th December 2022 in offline mode.

The official tweet states - "You have just today and tomorrow to register for the CLAT 2023. Complete your application now in order to avoid that last-minute rush!" Check Tweet below -

CLAT 2023 Dates

Event Date Last date to fill CLAT application 18th November 2022 CLAT admit card Last week of November 2022 (Expected) CLAT exam 18th December 2022

How To Fill CLAT Application Form 2023?

Candidates cannot register for CLAT 2023 in any other mode. Also, the application fees payment for CLAT has to be done via online mode, using net banking, credit card or debit card options. Go through the steps to know how to fill CLAT application 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the registration link.

3rd Step - Enter the required details such as name, mobile number, password, and email id.

4th Step - Login by using the newly generated ID and password.

5th Step - Fill up the form upload the documents and pay the application fees.

6th Step - Now, submit the CLAT application form.

Important Guidelines To Fill CLAT Application 2023

As mentioned on the official website, the CLAT application have to be submitted in online mode only at the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The application form must be submitted along with fee payment on or before 18th November 2022 (11:59 pm). Incomplete application forms will not be considered.

Candidates are advised to fill up the form carefully. Any change/alteration found may disqualify the candidature.

Once the CLAT application is submitted, the candidate cannot change the program, category, and BPL field.

The CLAT 2023 application fee is non-refundable and non-adjustable.

Candidates have to pay the application fee of Rs. 4,000 (general category) whereas those belonging to SC/ST/BPL have to pay Rs. 3,500.

All documents/certificates must be uploaded in pdf format only.

