CLAT Result 2022 Declared, Get Direct Link Here, Check CLAT 2022 Results online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT Result 2022 Declared: CLAT 2022 Results for the Law Entrance Exam is finally out. The Consortium of National Law Universities declared the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 202 result for the law aspirants late evening on 24th June 2022 - Friday. CLAT 2022 Result has been declared for all the students who have appeared for the entrance exam seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered at NLUs across India. Candidates can now check their individual results and download CLAT 2022 Scorecard by logging onto the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check and access CLAT Result 2022 is also placed below, using which the result scorecards can be downloaded easily:

Check CLAT 2022 Result - Direct Link (Available Now)

CLAT Result 2022 Received by 60 Thousand Aspirants

The CLAT 2022 Result which has been declared today will be received by a total of 60,895 registered candidates. Of the total registered candidates, only 56472 attempted the law entrance exam which was held on 19th June 2022 in offline mode at 131 designated exam centres spread across the country. Following the successful conduction of the examination, the Consortium released a provisional answer key for the test which received over 765 objections on 57 out of 150 Questions for undergraduate test, while for postgraduate test, the number of objections against the CLAT 2022 Answer key were 17. Based on the valid objections received, the exam authority issued the final answer key which was used to prepare CLAT 2022 Result.

How to check CLAT 2022 Results online?

Like all other aspects of Law Entrance Exa,, the Consortium has also released the CLAT 2022 Results for all registered candidates in online mode only. Candidates who have appeared for the CLAT 2022 Exam need to log onto the portal - consortiumofnlus.ac.in to check their result and access CLAT 2022 Scorecard. After logging onto the website, on homepage, candidates will find the CLAT 2022 Result link. After clicking on the link, they will be taken to a new login page with input fields for CLAT 2022 Application/Admit Card Number and Date of Birth. After logging onto the portal, candidates will be able to check their CLAT 2022 Result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

