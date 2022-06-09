COMEDK 2022 Admit Card Released at comedk.org, Exam To Be Held on 19 June

COMEDK Admit Card 2022: As per the updates, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the admit card for COMEDK UGET 2022 today on 9th June. Candidates can download their COMEDK hall tickets from the official website - comedk.org. Candidates can download their COMEDK 2022 admit card by using their User ID and Password. They can download the same till the day of examination.

On the day of exam, candidates must carry their COMEDK hall ticket 2022 along with one valid photo ID proof. Without carrying the same, they will not be allowed to write the exam. The COMEDK exam is scheduled to be conducted on 19th June 2022.

COMEDK Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download COMEDK Admit Card 2022?

To download the COMEDK 2022 hall ticket, candidates will have to visit the official website - comedk.org. On the homepage, they need to click on the respective link and a new page will appear on the screen. Further, enter the login credentials in the required fields - user ID and password. The hall ticket of COMEDK UGET will appear on the screen. The exam authorities will not send the COMEDK admit card to candidates through email/post/courier. They are required to download the hall ticket through COMEDK admit card login only.

What to do in case of any discrepancy in the COMEDK Admit Card 2022?

After downloading the admit card of COMEDK 2022, candidates are advised to check all the details mentioned in it. In case of any discrepancy in the COMEDK admit card 2022, they must contact the exam authorities a few days before the exam for corrections. After the required corrections done in the admit card, candidates will have to download COMEDK admit card again from the official website.

Candidates must preserve the COMEDK admit card with safety for counselling and admission process. Applicants must read all the instructions carefully as mentioned in the COMEDK UGET 2022 admit card before appearing for the exam.

COMEDK UGET

The COMEDK UGET is a state-level, undergraduate entrance examination conducted to shortlist candidates for the Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka. About 190 colleges participate in the COMEDK UGET examination process to admit eligible candidates. This year there are close to 20000 seats to be filled through the COMEDK UGET exam.

