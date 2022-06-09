Mumbai University Admission 2022: Application Process Begins for UG Courses at mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac

Mumbai University Admission 2022: As per the latest update, the University of Mumbai has officially started the Mumbai University Application Process for undergraduate courses. With Class 12 / HSC Results of Maharashtra Board already declared on 8th June, Mumbai University UG Admission 2022 process has been kickstarted by the varsity with the launch of the registration and application process. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate courses offered by Mumbai University and its affiliate colleges can log onto the official website mu.ac.in or mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac to complete the online application process. Alternatively, a direct link to fill the Mumbai University Admission Application Form is also provided below:

Mumbai University UG Admission 2022 - Direct Link to the Application Page

Registration Process to End on 20th June

The online application process started for Mumbai University Admission 2022 for undergraduate courses today - 9th June 2022, will continue until 20th June 2022. To assist students who wish to apply for UG Admissions at Mumbai University are advised to log onto the official website and complete the online registration and application process. Before applying for Mumbai University UG Admissions, students are advised to go through the information brochure to understand the eligibility criteria and other norms related to MU UG Admissions 2022.

How to Apply/Register for Mumbai University Admission 2022?

Keeping in mind the convenience factor for the students, the University of Mumbai has decided to make the application process for UG Courses completely online. Candidates need to log onto the official website - mu.ac.in and complete the online application process. As part of the application process, candidates will have to provide their personal details, contact details as well as academic details that are asked on the website. Along with this, students are also required to upload a scanned copy of passport size photograph as well as a scanned copy of their signature on the portal to complete the application form. The final step in Mumbai University UG Admission 2022 involves paying the requisite amount of application fee as notified using digital payment modes - Credit Cards/Debit Cards or UPI Payment modes. The further details about the Mumbai University admission 2022 will be announced later separately.

