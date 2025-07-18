Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
COMEDK 2025: Choice Filling Process Begins; Check Last Date, Seat Matrix, Counselling Result at comedk.org

COMEDK 2025: The COMEDK Counselling 2025 Choice filling window opened today, July 18, 2025, and will close on July 20, 2025. Registered candidates can fill their choices on the official website at comedk.org.

Jul 18, 2025, 19:02 IST
COMEDK 2025: Choice Filling Process Begins
COMEDK Counselling 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has opened the COMEDK Counselling 2025 Choice filling window today, July 18, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves can visit the official website to fill their choices at comedk.org. Students can apply online till July 20, 2025. The consortium has also released the COMEDK 2025 seat matrix. 

How to Apply online for COMEDK 2025 Choice Filling?

Candidates can fill their choices online for COMEDK 2025 counselling online on the official website by following the given steps:

  1. Visit the official website at comedk.org
  2. On the homepage, in the ‘Candidate Login,’ enter your User ID and password
  3. Press ‘Submit’
  4. Now, click on the COMEDK UGET Choice filling tab
  5. From the menu, click on ‘Add’ button to add course and colleges
  6. Check the choices selected and submit the form 
  7. Press on ‘Submit’ button
  8. Download the choice form and save for later

COMEDK 2025 Counselling Important Dates

Candidates who have registered for the COMEDK 2025 counselling can check the following table carrying important details related to the exam:

Events

Dates

COMEDK Choice Filling window 

July 18 - 20, 2025

COMEDK Mock Allotment Result 2025 date

July 22, 2025 till 4 PM

Edit choices after mock

July 22 - 24, 2025

COMEDK round 1 seat allotment result date 

July 28 - August 1, 2025 till 4 PM

On-site college reporting 

July 28 - August 1, 2025 till 4 PM

Seat cancellation

July 28 - August 4, 2025 till 4 PM

