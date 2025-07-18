COMEDK 2025: Choice Filling Process Begins; Check Last Date, Seat Matrix, Counselling Result at comedk.org

COMEDK Counselling 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has opened the COMEDK Counselling 2025 Choice filling window today, July 18, 2025. Candidates who have registered themselves can visit the official website to fill their choices at comedk.org. Students can apply online till July 20, 2025. The consortium has also released the COMEDK 2025 seat matrix.

How to Apply online for COMEDK 2025 Choice Filling?

Candidates can fill their choices online for COMEDK 2025 counselling online on the official website by following the given steps: