WBCHSE First Time Conduct Class 12 Semester Exam, Admit Card to be Issued Online

WBCHSE Class 12 Exams 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will conduct the first ever semester exams for Plus 2 Class 12 students. The admit cards for the same will be released soon. Students will need to visit the official WBCHSE website at wbchse.wb.gov.in to receive official updates. The students who cleared their class 11 exams will appear for class 12 exams in September 2025.

An official notice signed by the WBCHSE council President Chiranjib Bhattacharya stated, “Admit cards for semester III exams will be issued online. The head of the institution concerned can download and print the admit card for students by visiting the council’s portal using their login ID and password.”

West Bengal Class 12 Semester Examination 2025 Overview

Students can find important details related to the exam here: