Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
WBCHSE First Time Conduct Class 12 Semester Exam, Admit Card to be Issued Online

WBCHSE Class 12 Exams 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will hold its first-ever semester exams for Class 12 students in September 2025. Admit cards will be released online, and institution heads can download and print them for students from the official WBCHSE website, wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 18, 2025, 17:46 IST
WBCHSE to conduct Class 12 Semester Exam.
WBCHSE Class 12 Exams 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will conduct the first ever semester exams for Plus 2 Class 12 students. The admit cards for the same will be released soon. Students will need to visit the official WBCHSE website at wbchse.wb.gov.in to receive official updates. The students who cleared their class 11 exams will appear for class 12 exams in September 2025. 

An official notice signed by the WBCHSE council President Chiranjib Bhattacharya stated, “Admit cards for semester III exams will be issued online. The head of the institution concerned can download and print the admit card for students by visiting the council’s portal using their login ID and password.”

West Bengal Class 12 Semester Examination 2025 Overview

Students can find important details related to the exam here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

West Bengal Class 12 Semester Examination 2025

Board 

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website

wbchse.wb.gov.in

Exam duration 

75 mins (1.15 hrs)

Exam mode 

Offline, OMR sheet

3rd Semester Exam dates

September 8 - 22, 2025

4th Semester Exam dates 

February 12 - 27, 2025

Log in credentials 

Login ID

Password 

West Bengal Class 12 Semester Examination 2025 Important Notes

  • The West Bengal board issued a notice in April 2025, announcing the adoption of the semester system for classes 11 and 12. The system is adopted by all state-run and state-aided schools.
  • Multiple MCQ-based question papers will be distributed with different sets to avoid receiving the same question paper, akin to competitive exams like NEET or JEE.
  • Candidates will be permitted from going to the washroom.
  • The introduced 10+2 system has four semesters, with Class 11 being Semesters 1 and 2, and Class 12 being Semesters 3 and 4.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

