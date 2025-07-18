WBCHSE First Time Conduct Class 12 Semester Exam, Admit Card to be Issued Online

WBCHSE Class 12 Exams 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will conduct the first ever semester exams for Plus 2 Class 12 students. The admit cards for the same will be released soon. Students will need to visit the official WBCHSE website at wbchse.wb.gov.in to receive official updates. The students who cleared their class 11 exams will appear for class 12 exams in September 2025.
An official notice signed by the WBCHSE council President Chiranjib Bhattacharya stated, “Admit cards for semester III exams will be issued online. The head of the institution concerned can download and print the admit card for students by visiting the council’s portal using their login ID and password.”
West Bengal Class 12 Semester Examination 2025 Overview
Students can find important details related to the exam here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
West Bengal Class 12 Semester Examination 2025
|
Board
|
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
wbchse.wb.gov.in
|
Exam duration
|
75 mins (1.15 hrs)
|
Exam mode
|
Offline, OMR sheet
|
3rd Semester Exam dates
|
September 8 - 22, 2025
|
4th Semester Exam dates
|
February 12 - 27, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
Login ID
Password
West Bengal Class 12 Semester Examination 2025 Important Notes
- The West Bengal board issued a notice in April 2025, announcing the adoption of the semester system for classes 11 and 12. The system is adopted by all state-run and state-aided schools.
- Multiple MCQ-based question papers will be distributed with different sets to avoid receiving the same question paper, akin to competitive exams like NEET or JEE.
- Candidates will be permitted from going to the washroom.
- The introduced 10+2 system has four semesters, with Class 11 being Semesters 1 and 2, and Class 12 being Semesters 3 and 4.
