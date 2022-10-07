COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment List To Release Tomorrow at comedk.org, Know How To Download

COMEDK UGET 2022: As per the updates, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental College will declare the COMEDK UGET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow on 8th October. Candidates can check the official website -comedk.org to check their COMEDK UGET 2022 seat allotment list. They will have to use their - application number and password to download the COMEDK UGET round 1 seat allotment result 2022.

The seat allotment result of COMEDK UGET 2022 will be released based on choices filled, number of seats available, marks secured in the entrance test etc. Candidates who will be allotted seats under COMEDK round 1 seat allotment 2022 have to complete the admission process till the prescribed date.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Seat Allotment Round 1 - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

COMEDK UGET 2022 Counselling Dates

Events Dates COMEDK UGET 2022 Seat Allotment Round 1 Result 8th October 2022 (11 AM) Confirmation of allotted seat and fee payment (online) 8th to 11th October 2022 (3 PM) Reporting to allotted Colleges (only for Accept and Freeze candidates) 8th to 12th October 2022 (3 PM)

How To Check COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment List?

Earlier, the authorities released the COMEDK UGET mock allotment 2022 result. Candidates were able to check college, course and preference order number allotted to them. Now, they can check the COMEDK UGET 2022 round 1 allotment result by following steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website - comedk.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link COMEDK seat allotment result 2022.

3rd Step - On the next page, login by entering - application number and password.

4th Step - The COMEDK seat allotment result 2022 will be displayed screen.

5th Step - Check the COMEDK UGET allotted seats in round 1.

What After the Release of COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment List?

Soon after the COMEDK UGET seat allotment result is announced, candidates will be have to confirm their choice regarding the seat allotted to them before 11th October 2022. Also, the candidates who want to surrender the seats allotted to them in round 1 seat allotment will be able to do so before 13th October 2022.

About COMEDK UGET

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental College - UGET is a state-level, undergraduate entrance examination held to select candidates for the Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka. As per the reports, around 20,000 seats are being offered through COMEDK UGET.

Also Read: COMEDK UGET 2022 Mock Allotment Result Declared, Check at comedk.org