COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced at comedk.org

COMEDK UGET 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has released the COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Results. Candidates who have applied for the COMEDK UGET 2022 Admission Counselling Process can visit the official website of COMEDK to check the allotment results.

As per the given schedule, the decision-making and fee payment based on the COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 3 Allotment begins today and will continue until November 16, 2022. Candidates allotted seats per their preference can report to the allotted colleges between November 14 and 17, 2022.

COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result is available on the official website - comedk.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the COMEDK UGET 2022 Seat Allotment Result.

Steps to check COMEDK UGET Round 3 Allotment Results

The COMEDK UGET 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 3 is available in the candidate login link. To check the allotment result candidates can visit the official website and login using the Application Number and Password. Candidates can also follow the steps given below to check the COMEDK UGET 2022 Round 3 Allotment.

Step 1: Visit the COMEDK UGET official website

Step 2: Click on the Engineering Login

Step 3: Enter the COMEDK UGET 2022 Application Number and Password

Step 4: Download the COMEDK UGET allotment result and allotment letter for admissions

COMEDK UGET 2022 allotment results have been released based on the ranks secured and the preferences entered by students in the choice-filling process. Candidates also need to carry with them their original documents and photocopies of the documents.

Documents to be submitted

When reporting to the colleges, candidates must carry the following documents with then

COMEDK UGET scorecard

UGET TAT with Signature

COMEDK Verification Entry Card

Original ID Proof

Fee Payment Receipt

Parents/ Guardian's Original ID proof

Category certificates

