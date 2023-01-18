COMEDK UGET 2023 Exam Dates To Release Soon, Check Eligibility Here

COMEDK 2023 Exam Date Soon: As per the latest updates, the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will declare the exam dates of COMEDK UGET 2023 soon. Once available, candidates will be able to check the complete schedule on the official website i.e. comedk.org. Candidates must apply for the COMEDK UGET 2023 exam to take admission into the private engineering colleges of Karnataka.

Candidates must read the instructions and details carefully before filling out the application form. They must upload the necessary documents including academic transcripts, photograph, signature, signature of guardian, unique ID proof, etc. However, only eligible candidates can fill out the COMEDK UGET 2023 application form. They can check out the eligibility criteria below.

Who is Eligible for COMEDK UGET 2023?

The authorities have set eligibility criteria for candidates willing to appear in the COMEDK UGET 2023 exam. They must fulfill the conditions before filling out the form.

They must have passed Class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized institute.

They must have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics with English as a mandatory subject in the past 2 years.

The minimum qualifying marks required- 45 percent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics together (40 percent for SC, ST, and OBC candidates of Karnataka state). However, physics and mathematics are compulsory subjects.

How to Apply for COMEDK UGET 2023?

COMEDK UGET 2023 registrations are open. Interested candidates can apply on the official website i.e. comedk.org. They can go through these steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. comedk.org

Step 2: Complete the registration process and generate credentials

Step 3: Log in with application number or user ID and password

Step 4: Fill in required details and upload documents

Step 5: Now, pay required application fee

Step 6: Download confirmation page and take a printout

