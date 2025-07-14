COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling Schedule Released, Check Important Dates Here

(Note: Round 1 candidates can also cancel their seat in Round 2 seat cancellation period)

Seat Cancellation facility for candidates who accepted seat during Round 1

Reporting to allotted Colleges (only for Accept and Freeze candidates) along with Online Printout of allotment letter and Fee receipt(Candidates are advised to check with the respective college for their working hours for reporting and make their travel arrangements in advance to report to their allotted college in person.)

Decision Making/Confirmation of choice on allotted seat and Fee payment online

Provision to change /edit preferences in choice filling a form (After verifying mock allotment results, candidates can edit/reorder/delete/add preferences)

Mock Round: Start date for Choice filling (for candidates whose documents are successfully verified and document status shows "Approved" in candidate login)

Students can check the important dates for COMEDK UGET counselling below

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling : The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dentaal Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling schedule. Candidates who have cleared the COMEDK UGET 2025 exams can participate in the counselling process for admissions to the undergraduate programmes.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling - Choice Filling

The COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling choice filling window will open on July 18, 2025. Students must enter their choice for college and course through the link online. Follow the steps provided below to check the choice filling process

Step 1: Visit the official website of COMEDK UGET

Step 2: Click on the counselling link

Step 3: Visit the choice filling link and enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference

Step 4: Save the choices and click on submit

Also Read: NBEMS Allows All NEET SS Candidates with MD, MS, or DNB Degrees to Participate in Counselling