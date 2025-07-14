COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling Schedule Released, Check Important Dates Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling schedule is now available on the official website. Students eligible to participate in the counselling round can check the important dates and choice filling process here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 14, 2025, 17:31 IST
COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling Schedule Out
COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dentaal Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling schedule. Candidates who have cleared the COMEDK UGET 2025 exams can participate in the counselling process for admissions to the undergraduate programmes.  

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Counselling for Engineering

Students can check the important dates for COMEDK UGET counselling below

Category

Dates 

Mock Round: Start date for Choice filling (for candidates whose documents are successfully verified and document status shows "Approved" in candidate login)

July 18 to 20, 2025

Publication of Mock Allotment

July 22, 2025

Provision to change /edit preferences in choice filling a form (After verifying mock allotment results, candidates can edit/reorder/delete/add preferences)

July 22 to 24, 2025

Publication of first Round Allotment Result

July 28, 2025

Decision Making/Confirmation of choice on allotted seat and Fee payment online

July 28 to August 1, 2025

 

Reporting to allotted Colleges (only for Accept and Freeze candidates) along with Online Printout of allotment letter and Fee receipt(Candidates are advised to check with the respective college for their working hours for reporting and make their travel arrangements in advance to report to their allotted college in person.)

July 28 to August 1, 2025

 

Seat Cancellation facility for candidates who accepted seat during Round 1

(Note: Round 1 candidates can also cancel their seat in Round 2 seat cancellation period)

July 28 to August 4, 2025

 

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling - Choice Filling

The COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling choice filling window will open on July 18, 2025. Students must enter their choice for college and course through the link online. Follow the steps provided below to check the choice filling process

Step 1: Visit the official website of COMEDK UGET

Step 2: Click on the counselling link

Step 3: Visit the choice filling link and enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference

Step 4: Save the choices and click on submit

