COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling Schedule Released, Check Important Dates Here

COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dentaal Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling schedule. Candidates who have cleared the COMEDK UGET 2025 exams can participate in the counselling process for admissions to the undergraduate programmes.
COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Counselling for Engineering
Students can check the important dates for COMEDK UGET counselling below
|
Category
|
Dates
|
Mock Round: Start date for Choice filling (for candidates whose documents are successfully verified and document status shows "Approved" in candidate login)
|
July 18 to 20, 2025
|
Publication of Mock Allotment
|
July 22, 2025
|
Provision to change /edit preferences in choice filling a form (After verifying mock allotment results, candidates can edit/reorder/delete/add preferences)
|
July 22 to 24, 2025
|
Publication of first Round Allotment Result
|
July 28, 2025
|
Decision Making/Confirmation of choice on allotted seat and Fee payment online
|
July 28 to August 1, 2025
|
Reporting to allotted Colleges (only for Accept and Freeze candidates) along with Online Printout of allotment letter and Fee receipt(Candidates are advised to check with the respective college for their working hours for reporting and make their travel arrangements in advance to report to their allotted college in person.)
|
July 28 to August 1, 2025
|
Seat Cancellation facility for candidates who accepted seat during Round 1
(Note: Round 1 candidates can also cancel their seat in Round 2 seat cancellation period)
|
July 28 to August 4, 2025
COMEDK UGET 2025 Counselling - Choice Filling
The COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling choice filling window will open on July 18, 2025. Students must enter their choice for college and course through the link online. Follow the steps provided below to check the choice filling process
Step 1: Visit the official website of COMEDK UGET
Step 2: Click on the counselling link
Step 3: Visit the choice filling link and enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference
Step 4: Save the choices and click on submit
Also Read: NBEMS Allows All NEET SS Candidates with MD, MS, or DNB Degrees to Participate in Counselling
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation