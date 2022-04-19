COVID-19 in Delhi Schools: DoE Asked For Details of COVID Positive Students and Employees from Schools

COVID-19 in Delhi Schools: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has circulated a Google document, asking officials to enter the details regarding the infections in their schools. As per school heads, this move has been taken to gather details about COVID-19 trends in schools before imposing any guidelines or protocols.

As of now, the officials from DoE have not responded to queries seeking clarity on the reasons behind the data collection exercise. DoE has sought data from schools, ahead of an important meeting with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) this week.

Data Collection in Delhi Schools

As per media reports, the Sudha Acharya, chairperson of the National Progressive Schools’ Conference (NPSC), a consortium of over 120 Delhi schools, welcomed the data collection. “The Delhi government is presumably collecting data from us so that they can get understand the overall situation before the DDMA meeting on Wednesday. It is a good step because this will help them understand the Covid trends and accordingly take appropriate decisions,” said Acharya, the principal of ITL Public Dwarka.

COVID-19 Cases in Private Schools

After reports of COVID-19 cases from private schools in Delhi last week, the DoE, in an advisory, said that specific wings of the school or the whole school might be closed if a COVID-19 case emerged on campus. The advisory also laid stress on the need for mask compliance, distancing and other mitigation measures.

As per the advisory issued by DoE's private school branch, “If any Covid case is noticed or reported to the school authority, the same must be intimated to the DoE immediately and the concerned wing of the school or the school as a whole, as the case may be, must be closed down for time being.”

DDMA Decision on Closing Schools?

As of now, there has been no clarity regarding the immediate closure of schools. However, Delhi Government has called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, DDMA, tomorrow on 20th April 2022 to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the National Capital and prescribe necessary guidelines to control the surge. As per media report, Delhi’s COVID Positivity rate crossed 7% on 18th April 2022.

Also Read: COVID in Delhi Schools: Will DDMA decide to Close Down Schools as cases soar past 500?