CPGET 2023 Exam Dates Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

CPGET 2023 exam dates have been released on the official website. Candidates appearing for the exams must check out the timetable. Check exam details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 22, 2023 18:38 IST
CPGET 2023 Exam Dates Released: Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the exam dates for Common Post-Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET). Candidates can check out the CPGET 2023 exam timetable on the official website: cpget.tsche.ac.in. According to the official schedule, the exams will begin on June 30 and continue till July 10, 2023. 

CPGET 2023 exams will be conducted in three shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9.00 am to 11.00 am followed by afternoon and evening shifts scheduled between 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm respectively. Further, candidates must note that there is no entrance exam for the subjects- M.A. Arabic, Kannada, Marathi, Persian, and Theatre Arts.

CPGET 2023 Exam Dates

Check out the entire schedule for the entrance test below:

9:30 am to11:00 am

1:00 pm to 2:30 pm

4:30 pm to 6:00 pm

      Date

 

Master of Social Work

M.Lib.I.Sc.(2years) / B.Lib.I.Sc.(1year)

 

M.Sc. Geography

June 30, 2023

M.Li.Sc.(1year)

M.A. History

M.Sc. Computer Science

M.A. Political Science

July 2, 2023

 

M.Sc. Chemistry

 

M.Sc. BCESFSFTG&M

M.Sc. Chemistry/ Pharmaceutical Chemistry (5 years Integrated)

 

M.A. Public Administration

14 - M.A. Hindi

M.A. English

July 3, 2023

18 - M.A. Sanskrit

 

M.Sc. Sericulture

M.Sc. Zoology

M.A. Urdu

M.A. Economics

M.A. Telugu

M.Sc. Psychology

July 4, 2023

M.Sc. Electronics

M.Sc. Physics

M.Sc. Food Science and Technology

July 5, 2023

M.Sc. Geology

M.Sc. Biotechnology (5 years Integrated

M.B.A (5 years Integrated)

M.A. Psychology

M.A. Islamic Studies

 

 

43 - M.A. Sociology

July 6, 2023

M.Sc. Biotechnology

Master of Human Resource Management (MHRM)

M.A. Economics (5years Integrated)

M.A. Philosophy

M.A. Linguistics

 

July 7, 2023

M.Com.

M.Sc. Statistics

M.A. AIHCA

July 9, 2023

M.Sc. Botany

M.Sc. Nutrition & Dietetics

M.Sc. Mathematics

 

M.A. Journalism & Mass Communication

M.Ed.

Master of Tourism Management (MTM)

July 10, 2023

M.P.Ed.

M.Sc. Geo-informatics

