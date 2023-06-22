CPGET 2023 Exam Dates Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

CPGET 2023 Exam Dates Released: Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the exam dates for Common Post-Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET). Candidates can check out the CPGET 2023 exam timetable on the official website: cpget.tsche.ac.in. According to the official schedule, the exams will begin on June 30 and continue till July 10, 2023.

CPGET 2023 exams will be conducted in three shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9.00 am to 11.00 am followed by afternoon and evening shifts scheduled between 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm respectively. Further, candidates must note that there is no entrance exam for the subjects- M.A. Arabic, Kannada, Marathi, Persian, and Theatre Arts.

CPGET 2023 Exam Dates

Check out the entire schedule for the entrance test below:

9:30 am to11:00 am 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm Date Master of Social Work M.Lib.I.Sc.(2years) / B.Lib.I.Sc.(1year) M.Sc. Geography June 30, 2023 M.Li.Sc.(1year) M.A. History M.Sc. Computer Science M.A. Political Science July 2, 2023 M.Sc. Chemistry M.Sc. BCESFSFTG&M M.Sc. Chemistry/ Pharmaceutical Chemistry (5 years Integrated) M.A. Public Administration 14 - M.A. Hindi M.A. English July 3, 2023 18 - M.A. Sanskrit M.Sc. Sericulture M.Sc. Zoology M.A. Urdu M.A. Economics M.A. Telugu M.Sc. Psychology July 4, 2023 M.Sc. Electronics M.Sc. Physics M.Sc. Food Science and Technology July 5, 2023 M.Sc. Geology M.Sc. Biotechnology (5 years Integrated M.B.A (5 years Integrated) M.A. Psychology M.A. Islamic Studies 43 - M.A. Sociology July 6, 2023 M.Sc. Biotechnology Master of Human Resource Management (MHRM) M.A. Economics (5years Integrated) M.A. Philosophy M.A. Linguistics July 7, 2023 M.Com. M.Sc. Statistics M.A. AIHCA July 9, 2023 M.Sc. Botany M.Sc. Nutrition & Dietetics M.Sc. Mathematics M.A. Journalism & Mass Communication M.Ed. Master of Tourism Management (MTM) July 10, 2023 M.P.Ed. M.Sc. Geo-informatics

