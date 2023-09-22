CPGET Counselling 2023 Registrations Close Today, Web Options Entry Begin Tomorrow

AP PGCET 2023 Counselling: Osmania University will close the CPGET 2023 counselling registration window today, September 22, 2023. Candidates yet to complete the CPGET 2023 counselling registrations can visit the official website and complete the registration process.

Candidates participating in the CPGET 2023 counselling process are advised to read through the instructions carefully before registering for the counselling process. Following the registration process, students can apply for the online certificate verification and web options for the allotment round. The first phase web options entry window will open on September 23, 2023. Students applying for the counselling round must make sure that they enter the choice of course and college based on their preference for allotment.

CPGET 2023 counselling registrations and online certificate verification link is available on the official website - cpget.ouadmissions.com. Candidates can also complete the counselling registrations through the link given here.

CPGET Counselling 2023 Registration Link - Click Here

CPGET 2023 Registration Process

The registration and online certificate verification link is available on the official counselling website. Candidates who are yet to apply for the CPGET counselling process can follow the steps given here to complete the counselling registration.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CPGET

Step 2: Click on the counselling registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the login credentials and fill out the registrations

Step 4: Upload all documents for the online verification

Step 5: Complete the registration fee and click on the final registration link

