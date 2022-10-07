CSAB NEUT 2022 Registration Starts, Apply at csab.nic.in Till 12 October

CSAB NEUT 2022: As per the recent updates, the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has released the CSAB North Eastern States and Some of Union Territories (NEUT) 2022 registration and choice-filling window for the Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy courses. Candidates can fill up the CSAB NEUT registration form in online mode at csab.nic.in. The last date to register for CSAB NEUT 2022 is 12th October. Candidates will have to use their JEE Main roll number and password to log in and fill out the application form.

Along with that, the CSAB NEUT document verification process is also ongoing. The last date for the verification of documents till 17th October till 5 pm. The CSAB NEUT choice-filling process will end on 21st October 2022. The CSAB NEUT round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be declared on 31st October 2022.

CSAB NEUT 2022 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register for CSAB NEUT 2022?

To fill up the application form of CSAB NEUT 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website - csab.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the CSAB NEUT registration link. A new login page will appear on the screen. Now enter the required credentials - JEE Main 2022 roll number, password and security pin. Now, fill up the CSAB NEUT 2022 application form and upload all necessary documents and pay the counselling fee. Also, download and keep a copy of the registration form for future reference.

Who are eligible for CSAB NEUT 2022 Counselling?

As per the eligibility criteria released by the officials, only those candidates who have qualified in their class 12th or equivalent exam from a recognized board with Physics, Mathematics, a language, a vocational subject, and any subject other than the above four are eligible to do the CSAB NEUT 2022 counselling registration.

