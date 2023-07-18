CSAB NEUT 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

CSAB NEUT Round 1 Allotment Result 2023: The Central Seat Allocation Board will announce the North Eastern States and Union Territories (NEUT) 2023 round 1 seat allotment result today, July 18, 2023. Students who have completed the application for the allotment process can visit the official website today to check the allotment result.

Those allotted seats in the first allotment round are to complete the online reporting from July 19 to 24, 2023. Online payment of the seat acceptance fee (SAF) of Rs. 4,000 has to be made by candidates accepting the seat allotted. Candidates exercising the Freeze option can download Provisional Admission Letter (PA) and complete the admission procedure.

The CSAB NEUT 2023 round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official website - csab.nic.in. A direct link for students to check the allotment result will also be available here as and when the results are announced.

How to check the CSAB NEUT 2023 Round 1 Allotment Result

The CSAB NEUT 2023 round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website, to download the allotment result candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the credentials. Follow the steps given here to check the allotment.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSAB NEUT

Step 2: Click on the NEUT Round 1 allotment result

Step 3: Enter the login credentials in the given link

Step 4: Download the CSAB NEUT allotment result for further reference

As per the schedule, the reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allotted seats (by NIC, CSAB, DTEs of states/UTs/NERIST) will be from July 25 to 30, 2023, and the round 2 seat allotment result is expected by July 31, 2023.

