CUET 2022 Application Process Reopens, Apply for CUET UG Exam by 31st May at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET 2022 Application Process Reopens: Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2022 Application and Registration Process has been reopened again by the NTA. The CUET UG 2022 Exam application process has been reopened from today i.e., 27th May 2022 until 31st May 2022 for a special 3-day period following repeated requests and representations from the candidates. Those candidates who missed out on applying for CUET 2022 Exam earlier can now register themselves for the undergraduate entrance exam on or before the end of May by logging onto the official portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in. To help candidates reach the dedicated CUET UG 2022 Registration Page, a direct link is also provided below:

News Confirmed by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

The news about CUET 2022 application process being restarted was confirmed by UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar through a tweet sent from his official twitter account. The tweet read "In view of the representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their Online Application Form for CUET (UG) - 2022, we have decided to keep the CUET(UG) online application process open again from 27 to 31 May 2022 (up to 09:00 PM)." Earlier, the NTA had closed the application for CUET 2022 Exam on 22nd May 2022; but the same has now been reopened following multiple requests from candidates.

In view of the representations received from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to submit their Online Application Form for CUET (UG) - 2022, we have decided to keep the CUET(UG) online application process open again from 27 to 31 May 2022 (up to 09:00 PM). — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 27, 2022

CUET UG 2022 Exam Date Expected Soon

While the NTA has decided to reopen the registration and application portal for CUET 2022 exam, so far the exam authority has not notified any date for the undergraduate degree entrance exam. Tentatively, the CUET UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be held in July 2022. However, so far no confirmed date for the same has been notified. NTA might be waiting for the declaration of CBSE 12th Result 2022 following which the date for CUET UG 2022 Exam may be notified. To get latest news and updates related to CUET 2022 Exam, candidates are advised to stay tuned to jagranjosh.com.

