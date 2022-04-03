CUET 2022 Registration Date Postponed, Apply from 6th April at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    CUET 2022 Registration Date Postponed: NTA has postponed the CUET 2022 Registration dates from 2nd April to 6th April. Aspirants can apply for Common University Entrance Test online via the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

    Created On: Apr 3, 2022 09:22 IST
    Modified on: Apr 3, 2022 09:22 IST

    CUET 2022 Applications from 6th April

    CUET 2022 Registration Date Postponed: Amid much anticipation around starting of the CUET 2022 Registration Process, NTA has pushed it back by a few days. As per the official update, the CUET 2022 Registration Process has been postponed and will now be held from 6th April 2022 instead of its earlier start date of 2nd April. Once underway, aspirants who want to appear for the Common University Entrance Test will be able to register for it easily by logging onto the exam portal – cuet.samarth.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the registration page of CUET 2022 will also be provided on jagranjosh.com once it goes live.

    CUET 2022 Exam Date Expected Soon

    While the NTA has decided to postpone the CUET 2022 Registration Date by a few days, still there has been no word on the actual exam date. As of now, no official date has been announced as CUET 2022 exam date. However, reports have hinted that the Common University Entrance Test 2022 will be held in 2nd or 3rd Week of July, after the board exams end and results are declared for all the major state boards. Soon, NTA will publish the detailed schedule for CUET 2022 Exam on its website. Until then, candidates can check out the important date for CUET 2022 below:

    Event

    Date

    Registration Begins

    6th April 2022

    Registration Ends

    6th May 2022 till 5 PM

    Last Date to Pay Application Fee

    6th May 2022 till 11:55 PM

    CUET 2022 Exam Date

    2nd / 3rd Week of July 2022

    CUET 2022 Admit Card Release Date

    To be Announced

    CUET 2022 Exam Pattern and Structure

    As per the official update, the Common University Entrance Test 2022 will be held as a screening test for all aspirants seeking admission to the central universities and other participating universities as well. The exam will be held in CBT Compute-based Test with LAN setup. The exam will be held in two slots – 1st Slot of 195 minutes and 2nd Slot of 225 Minutes. The paper will consist of MCQS and will be available in 13 languages. The detailed information brochure with complete marking scheme and exam structure is still awaited.

    Also Read: CUET 2022: NTA may conduct CUET Exam Twice a Year from next academic session, hints UGC Chairman

