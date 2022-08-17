CUET 2022: UGC chairman assures smooth merge of NEET and JEE with CUET Exams

JEE NEET to merge with CUET: Recently, UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar had announced the UGC’s plan to merge JEE Main and NEET examinations with CUET. With the recently conducted CUET examinations facing glitches and technical errors, questions are being raised about the irregularities with NTA conducting the exams.

The UGC chairman in an official statement mentioned that the technical glitches faced during the CUET exams will not affect the merge between the NEET and JEE exams. With the NEET and JEE exams merging with CUET, the burden of multiple exams on students will be reduced and will be in line with the National Education Policy, 2022. He further added that technical errors will be rectified and smooth conduct of the exams will be ensured.

No Hurry in Merging Exams

According to recent reports, the UGC chairman also added that as per the NEP, the plan is to conduct a common entrance exams although there is no hurry in merging the exams since proper planning needs to be conducted. The focus is on planning and learning from the mistakes occurred during the CUET Exams.

The first edition of the CUET Exams started in July 2022 and students have complained of facing technical glitches and errors which created confusion among students. Over 14 Lakh students registered for the CUET exams and the conducting body tried to allocate exam centres to the desired locations selected by candidates during the registration process but however faced glitches with the exam centre being different to the one mentioned on the admit card.

The UGC chairman also mentioned that the diversity in subjects in JEE and NEET Exams is less as compared to CUET which caters to a large number of undergraduate courses. He also pointed out that concerns have been raised regarding the difficulty level and syllabus for the exams and all of these will be addressed as it goes ahead.

Phase 4 of CUET Exams began today with around 3.6 Lakh students appearing for the entrance exam.

Also Read: BITS Pilani Direct Admissions 2022, Applications available for board toppers