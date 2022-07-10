CUET Admit Card 2022 (Today): NTA to release CUET 2022 Admit Cards Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, say Sources

CUET Admit Card 2022 (Today): As per the latest update, the CUET 2022 Admit Card for the upcoming university-entrance exam will be released today. Keeping in mind the exam start date CUET 2022 Exam, which is 15th July, the apex testing agency is expected to release the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 on 11th July 2022. While an exact date for the CUET Admit Card 2022 is yet to be notified by the NTA, sources close to the agency have confirmed that it is most likely that the hall tickets will be issued today. Once released, candidates will be able to access and download CUET 2022 Admit Cards online via the official portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Alternatively, candidates will be able to download CUET UG 2022 Admit Card via the direct link placed below:

Download CUET Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Advanced Exam City Intimation Slips, Admit Cards Soon

With just few days left for the CUET 2022 Exam to begin, the NTA is likely to release the CUET 2022 Admit Cards soon for all the candidates who are registered for the examination. As per the official schedule, CUET 2022 exam will get underway from 15th July 2022; with tests scheduled to take place on 15th, 16th, 19th and 20th July 2022 and 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 10th August 2022. The entrance test will be held in computer-based mode on the aforementioned days. Keeping the schedule in mind, NTA is expected to release the advance exam city intimation slips and admit cards for the entrance test soon.

How to Download CUET Admit Card 2022 online?

Like all other key national-level entrance exams held by NTA, the hall ticket or admit card for CUET 2022 exam will also be released online via the official portal. Candidates need to log onto the website cuet.samarth.ac.in and follow the below-given steps to access and download their hall tickets:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in

The CUET 2022 admit card for the upcoming undergraduate-level entrance exam will consist of important details about the candidate as well as about the examination. Candidates are advised to verify and cross-check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully while downloading the CUET Admit Card 2022.

