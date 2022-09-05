CUET PG 2022 Notification issued clarifying exams to be conducted on two days, Check details here

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency has issued a notification giving clarification on the CUET PG 2022 exams being conducted on two days for the PGQP01 (B.Ed.), PGQP38 (General MBA) and PGQP20 (Social Work) examinations. According to the notification issued, the number of candidates in these three Question Papers registration is large and the candidates cannot be accommodated in one day.

CUET PG 2022 Exams Official Notification

The above mentioned papers are scheduled to be conducted today - September 5, 2022, Shift 1 for half of the candidates and on September 12, 2022 for the remaining half of the candidates. September 7, 2022 - Shift 1 for half of the candidates and on September 12, 2022 for remaining half of the candidates and September 11, 2022 - Shift 1 for half of the candidates and on September 12, 2022 for remaining half of the candidates.

CUET PG 2022 examinations are being conducted from September 1 to 12, 2022 across the designated exam centres. The exams are being conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 of the exam is being conducted from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon and Shift 2 is being conducted from 3 P.M. to 5 P.M.

Candidates appearing for the CUET PG 2022 examinations must make sure that they download the entrance exam admit card through the link available on the official website. Candidates need to enter the login credentials in the link provided to download the admit card.

According to a notification issued, the CUET PG 2022 Admit Card for candidates whose exams are in the mentioned dates can download the admit card using the CUET PG 2022 Application number and date of birth in the link provided.

