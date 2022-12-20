CUET PG 2023: Schedule Expected Next Week, Check Details Here

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency will be announcing the CUET 2023 Registration and examination dates for the postgraduate entrance exams soon. The CUET 2023 Examination schedule was recently released by the National Testing Agency. As per the dates released the CUET 2023 exams will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023.

As per the announcement made by UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the CUET PG 2023 exams will be conducted in the first-second week of June 2023 and the results will be declared by the first week of July 2023.

About CUET PG 2023 Exams

CUET PG 2023 exams are conducted in computer-based mode. This will be the second installment of the CUET entrance examination. Last year the National Testing Agency conducted its first-ever CUET exams for admissions to the UG and PG programmes offered in the central universities across the country.

Those who qualify the CUET 2023 exams are eligible to apply for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered in the universities.

The CUET exams are conducted in 13 Languages which include Assamese, Bengali, English, Malayalam, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati, Hindi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

According to the announcement made, the NTA will announce the CUET PG 2023 exam schedule and application dates by next week. Shortly after the CUET PG 2022 exam dates and application schedule is announced, the registration process for the CUET PG 2023 exams will commence.

Candidates are required to Register for the entrance exam and select the exam city and subjects of choice for Postgraduate admissions. After the exam results are announced, the counselling process for the PG programmes will commence.

Also Read: IGNOU BEd, PhD, BSc Nursing Entrance Exam Registration 2023 Window To Close Today, Apply at ignou.ac.in