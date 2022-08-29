CUET PG Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download CUET PG 2022 Hall Tickets online at cuet.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

CUET PG Admit Card 2022 (OUT): With just a few days left for the exam, CUET PG 2022 Admit Cards have been issued today. NTA - the National Testing Agency has officially released the CUET PG 2022 Hall Tickets for the upcoming postgraduate-level university entrance examination. The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 is scheduled to get underway from 1st Sept and will continue until 11th Sept 2022 and candidates registered for this exam can now download their exam hall tickets from the official website. Candidates need to visit the portal - cuet.nta.nic.in in order to access and download CUET PG Admit Card 202. Alternatively, a direct link for CUET PG hall ticket is also given below, using which candidates can do the needful:

Download CUET PG Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Hall Tickets Issued for CUET PG Phase 1 Exam

According to the details shared by the apex testing agency, the CUET PG 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held from 1st to 11th Sept 2022. For now, the exam authority has issued admit cards or hall tickets for CUET PG 2022 Phase 1 Exam which will be held on 1st, 2nd and 3rd Sept 2022. Candidates who are assigned to appear for the postgraduate university entrance test on these days can download their hall tickets from the portal. Earlier, the exam authority had issued CUET PG 2022 Exam City Intimation Slips; these slips also contained the details about the exam day which has been assigned to the candidates. Based on this information, candidates are advised to download CUET PG 2022 Admit Cards from the portal.

How to Download CUET PG Admit Card 2022 online?

Like the application process and exam city intimation slips, the release of the CUET PG 2022 Admit Card was also carried out by the NTA online. CUET PG 2022 Phase 1 Admit Cards have been published on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in and can be downloaded from there. After reaching the homepage, candidates need to locate the admit card download link from the latest news section. This will take them to a new page with input fields. Candidates need to enter the CUET PG 2022 Application Number, Date of Birth and Security Pin displayed on the screen to retrieve their hall ticket. Upon entry of these details, candidates will be able to download CUET PG Admit Card 2022 on their system or device. After downloading the hall ticket, one must take a printout of the same for future reference.

