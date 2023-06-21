CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Delayed? Aspirants Urge NTA to Release Hall Tickets Soon

  1. Home
CUET PG Admit Card 2023: NTA has not released the hall tickets for June 22 exam yet. Aspirants are baffled over the delay since the exam is scheduled for tomorrow. Check the complete details here.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) second phase is midway. Candidates are confused about the exam dates and admit card issuance. Candidates whose exams are scheduled for June 22 have not received their admit cards yet. As per the latest notification, the hall tickets were scheduled to be released by the evening of June 20, 2023. However, they have not been issued till now.

Previously, the exams were scheduled to conclude on June 17. However, they have now been extended till June 30, 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the exams for candidates who could not be accommodated from June 5 to 17, 2023. They can appear in the CUET PG 2023 exams scheduled between June 22 and 30, 2023. 

NTA released an official notification mentioning the exam dates. In the latest notice, it has been clearly mentioned that the CUET PG admit card 2023 link will be activated by the evening of June 20. Some students have taken to social media platforms claiming that they have not gotten their hall tickets yet. They are urging the exam-conducting body to look into this matter.

It must be noted that NTA has not released any official notification regarding the issuance of the CUET PG admit card 2023 yet. Candidates are continuously flooding Twitter with their grievances. Some are also complaining about the distant exam cities. 

