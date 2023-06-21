CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Delayed? Aspirants Urge NTA to Release Hall Tickets Soon

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) second phase is midway. Candidates are confused about the exam dates and admit card issuance. Candidates whose exams are scheduled for June 22 have not received their admit cards yet. As per the latest notification, the hall tickets were scheduled to be released by the evening of June 20, 2023. However, they have not been issued till now.

Previously, the exams were scheduled to conclude on June 17. However, they have now been extended till June 30, 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the exams for candidates who could not be accommodated from June 5 to 17, 2023. They can appear in the CUET PG 2023 exams scheduled between June 22 and 30, 2023.

CUET PG 2023 Latest Notification- Click Here (PDF file)

NTA released an official notification mentioning the exam dates. In the latest notice, it has been clearly mentioned that the CUET PG admit card 2023 link will be activated by the evening of June 20. Some students have taken to social media platforms claiming that they have not gotten their hall tickets yet. They are urging the exam-conducting body to look into this matter.

Sir as per NTA notification the Final phase of CUET PG will be conducted from tomorrow onwards, but as of now NTA has not released admit cards for the same. NTA should at least clarify whether exams will be conducted tomorrow. Sir kindly clarify. @DG_NTA #CUETPG #NTA — Ashish Kumar Dalei (@ashishdalei07) June 20, 2023

It must be noted that NTA has not released any official notification regarding the issuance of the CUET PG admit card 2023 yet. Candidates are continuously flooding Twitter with their grievances. Some are also complaining about the distant exam cities.

