CUET PG Answer Key 2023: Check List of Official Websites, NTA Scorecard Validity, and Re-evaluation Here

CUET PG Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common Undergraduate Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) soon. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam will be able to download the tentative key on the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in. This year, more than 8.33 lakh students appeared in CUET PG 2023 exam in 245 cities in India.

NTA will also release the candidate’s recorded responses and question papers along with the CUET PG answer key. The exams were conducted from June 5 to June 17 and re-exams for unaccommodated students were held from June 22 to June 30, 2023, at various examination centres across the nation.

When and Where to Check NTA CUET PG Answer Key

Candidates can download the provisional key at the below-mentioned time and address:

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Date and Time By July 16, 2023 (tentative) Official Website cuet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in

How to Download CUET PG Answer Key 2023?

Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can download the key by following the instructions given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET NTA: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET answer key 2023 PDF link

Step 3: The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future reference

CUET PG Result 2023: What After Release of Provisional Key?

After the release of the provisional key, candidates will be allowed to raise objections. In order to do so, they have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The subject experts will then review the objections. If any of them are accepted, a final answer key will be released. On the basis of the revised key. CUET PG results 2023 will be announced.

NTA CUET Scorecard 2023: Check Validity and Key Features

CUET PG 2023 scorecard will help the candidates to take admissions in participating colleges and universities. Check the key features of the NTA CUET 2023 scorecard below:

The NTA Score of CUET PG 2023 would be valid for admission to the academic year 2023-24 only.

Scores and candidate data would be shared with the University where he/she has applied.

The Score Card will contain separate scores for Part I General papers (25 questions) and Part II Domain Knowledge (75 questions) for each course wherever applicable)

The University can draw the merit list based on the total score or only on the score achieved in Part II the Domain Knowledge Section.

Evaluation of multiple-choice questions of all the Test Papers will be done using final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered further for computation of the result of CUET PG 2023.

For multi-shift papers, raw (actual) marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score.

CUET PG 2023: Is there Any Provision for Re-checking or Re-evaluation?

No, candidates must note that no grievance will be entertained after the declaration of CUET PG 2023 results. There is no facility for re-checking or re-evaluation in CUET.

