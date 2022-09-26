CUET PG Result 2022 Declared: Check PG Admission Details Here

CUET PG Result 2022 Admissions: National Testing Agency has finally announced the CUET PG 2022 Results on the official website today. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET PG 2022 exams can visit the official website of NTA CUET 2022 to check the examination result.

CUET PG 2022 Entrance Exams were conducted for the admissions to the Postgraduate programmes To check the CUET PG 2022 Results candidates need to visit the official website and enter the CUET PG 2022 Login credentials in the result link given.

CUET PG 2022 Result Declared - Direct Link

CUET PG 2022 Results - Steps to Download

CUET PG 2022 Results are available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. To check the results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the CUET PG 2022 Login credentials in the link given.

CUET PG 2022 - Admission Procedure

Following the announcement of the CUET PG 2022 Results candidates who have qualified for further counselling and admission procedure will be required to visit the website of the universities and register for the counselling procedure.

Universities will have their individual websites and portals for PG entrance-qualified students to apply for the admission process. Central universities and other institutions which will be considering the CUET PG scores for admissions to the postgraduate programmes will conduct the admission registration and application process through its admission portal.

Registrations and Choice filling

The admission process for the PG courses will begin with the registration process. Candidates will be required to complete the registrations on the individual websites of the colleges/ universities. After completing the Registration process students will be able to enter their CUET PG 2022 scores and choice of course and college in the choice filling link. Students are required to enter the choices in the order of their preference for the allotment procedure.

Seat allotment and Admission

After completing the choice filling procedure, colleges and universities will release the seat allotment list based on the scores and preferences of the students. The allotment list will take into consideration the CUET PG 202 Scores, the number of seats, and the choices of the students who have applied. Candidates who have been allotted seats as per their preference are required to report to the college allotted and complete the admission process.

