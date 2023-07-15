cuet.samarth.ac.in 2023 Result OUT - Direct Link to Check CUET UG Result and Download Scorecard and Marks

CUET UG 2023 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the CUET UG result 2023. Candidates who appeared in Common University Entrance Test can check out the results on the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in. They have to enter their login credentials to access the scorecard. The authorities conducted CUET UG exams 2023 from May 31 to June 23, 2023, in nine phases. NTA released the CUET UG answer keys for challenge on June 28, 2023. Along with the result, NTA releases the CUET UG 2023 final answer key, toppers list 2023, overall pass percentage, and other statistics along with cuet.samarth.ac.in 2023 result.

Candidates who qualify for CUET UG 2023 exam can participate in the counselling process. They can take admission to any of the 44 Central Universities, 44 State Universities, 32 Deemed Universities, 134 Private and 3 other universities based on their scores. Meanwhile, candidates can go through the complete article to get information regarding CUET UG 2023 result dates, a list of official websites, steps to download scorecards, and others.

Candidates who appeared in the exams must check out their results on the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in. They must enter their login credentials to access the scorecard. Those who clear the exam can take part in the further counselling process.

When will the CUET UG counseling process start? The CUET UG counseling process begins after the announcement of the results. The exact date and details of the counseling process will be communicated through the official website. How can I download the CUET UG scorecard? To download the CUET UG scorecard, visit the official website and log in using your credentials. Look for the "Download Scorecard" option in the result section and save the scorecard to your device. What is the official website for CUET UG results? The official website for CUET UG results is cuet.samarth.ac.in. Visit the website and find the result section to access your result. What are the next steps after CUET UG results? Shortlisted candidates have to participate in the counseling process to get their desired colleges or universities. CUET UG Result 2023: A record number of students scored 100 percentile, with English topping the charts The results of the CUET UG 2023 have been released, and a record number of students have scored 100 percentile. The highest number of 100 percentile scores was in the subject of English, with over 5,600 students scoring the maximum marks. Overall, over 22,000 students scored 100 percentile in the CUET UG 2023. This is a significant increase from the previous year, when only around 10,000 students scored 100 percentile.



CUET UG 2023: Category-wise Number of unique Candidates Registered and Appeared for CUET UG 2023 EWS: 53219 General/Unreserved: 513155 OBC-NCL: 380784 SC: 115215 ST: 53645 Total: 1116018 Over 14.9 lakh unique candidates took the exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common University Entrance Test (UG) - 2023 (CUET (UG) - 2023) in computer-based test (CBT) mode for over 14.9 lakh unique candidates. These candidates selected 64.35 lakh test papers and applied to 48,779 different subject combinations at 250 participating universities, institutions, and organizations for the academic year 2023–2024. CUET UG 2023 results: What you need to know about counselling Admissions to undergraduate programs in central universities (CUs) will be based on the CUET (UG) 2023 score. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET (UG) 2023 result in July 2023. After the result is released, each college will release its own counselling schedule and merit list. The counselling process will be conducted online and offline. CUET UG Result 2023: What is the Validity of NTA CUET Scorecard CUET Scorecard 2023 will be valid for the academic year 2023-24.

CUET UG results: List of Official Websites Check these websites for CUET UG result updates: cuet.samarth.ac.in
ntaresulta.nic.in Can I Apply for Re-evaluation/Re-checking? No, as per the CUET norms, candidates cannot opt for re-evaluation or re-checking. NTA CUET Result 2023: Number of candidates scoring 100 percentile subject wise This year more than 16000 students have scored above the 100 percentile in all the subjects the entrance exam was conducted. CUET Result 2023: How Many Students Appeared in NTA CUET exam? As per the data shared, in total, approx 28 lakh candidates appeared in the exam. The number of unique registered candidates was approx 19.2 lakh. cuet official website
The official website of CUET SAMARTH is cuet.samarth.ac.in

cuet samarth ac in result 2023: Total Number of Absentees
On the exam day, a total of 383778 candidates were absent.

How Many Students Appeared in CUET UG Exam 2023? Over 28 lakh students appeared in the UG entrance exam. How to Check CUET UG 2023 Result? Follow the below steps to check CUET results: Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on NTA CUET results link Step 3: Enter the login credentials Step 4: CUET UG Sarkari result will appear on the screen Step 5: Check and download the scorecard Step 6: Keep multiple hard copies for admission reference Where to Check CUET UG Result 2023? Candidates can check out NTA CUET results 2023 at cuet.samarth.ac.in CUET UG Results 2023 Announced!

CUET 2023 Result Dates

Candidates can go through the following table to check important events alongside dates here.

Particulars Dates CUET exam date 2023 May 21 to June 23, 2023, except June 3 and 4 For Manipur students - June 5 to 8 CUET answer key 2023 release date (provisional) June 29, 2023 CUET 2023 final answer key date July 12, 2023 NTA CUET Result Date 2023 July 15, 2023 Beginning of Admission Process To be Announced Soon

How to Check CUET Result 2023?

Candidates who took the entrance exam can check out the results on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard online-

Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NTA CUET results link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: CUET UG Sarkari result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the scorecard

Step 6: Keep multiple hard copies for admission reference

CUET UG 2023 Result: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

CUET UG scorecard 2023 will carry important details regarding the candidate and examination scores. Check list of a few mandatory details below.

Candidate’s name

Parent’s name

Gender

Roll number

Qualifying marks

Qualifying rank

Category

Subject code

Passing Status

Preferred Course

CUET UG 2023 Statistics

Check out the CUET UG statistics 2023 shared by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar below:

CUET UG 2023 Scorecard

Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to download the scorecard on the official website. The CUET 2023 scorecard can be used to apply for admission to participating universities. CUET Scorecard 2023 comprises important details including qualifying marks, status, etc. Participating universities will refer to these scorecards to prepare the merit list. Each university/college will release its own CUET merit list 2023.

How to Calculate CUET UG Scores 2023?

The CUET result 2023 will be prepared by the National Testing Agency using the "Equipercentile method." This method will be utilized to normalize the raw scores of each candidate in every subject. In cases where the CUET exam is conducted in multiple shifts for a particular subject, the raw marks will be converted into normalized marks on a standardized scale.

Steps to Calculate CUET Scores 2023

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned instructions in order to understand how CUET UG scores 2012 are calculated-

Step 1: Converting raw scores to CUET percentile scores

In order to calculate the normalized marks for candidates who took the exam in different sessions for a specific subject, the percentile of each group of students for each shift will be computed based on their raw scores. This will be done using a formula to calculate the CUET percentile scores.

Step 2: Sorting CUET percentiles in descending order

Let's consider six students named Stu1, Stu2, Stu3, Stu4, Stu5, and Stu6. Among them, Stu2, Stu4, and Stu6 took the test in shift-1, while Stu1, Stu3, and Stu5 took it in shift-2, all in the same subject. Using the raw marks obtained by these students, firstly, the percentiles of these 6 students (PStu1, PStu2, PStu3, PStu4, PStu5, PStu6) will be calculated in a given subject. Afterward, these percentiles are arranged in descending order. Corresponding to their percentiles, we also record their raw marks (RMStu1, RMStu2, RMStu3, RMStu4, RMStu5, RMStu6) from the test in each shift.

Step 3 - Determining marks through linear interpolation

Linear interpolation is a mathematical technique used to estimate the missing marks of students who were absent in one shift but took the test in the other shift. In the case where some students (Stu2, Stu4, Stu6) attended shift-1 but not shift-2, their raw marks in shift-2 will be missing. Similarly, for students (Stu1, Stu3, Stu5) who appeared in shift-2, their marks in shift-1 will be absent. To address this, we employ the interpolation method to calculate the missing marks for each candidate in each shift.

Step 4: Computing normalized marks on a standardized scale

After arranging the percentile scores of the candidates in descending order, which includes both raw marks and interpolated marks for each shift, we can proceed to calculate the normalized marks. The raw marks are obtained from the shift in which the student took the written test, while the interpolated marks are estimated for the other shift when the student did not have a chance to take the test in the same subject again.

For each student, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will compute the average of the actual raw marks in one shift and the marks obtained through interpolation in the other shift. These averages will serve as the normalized marks on a common scale.

What After Declaration of CUET Results 2023?

After the announcement of CUET UG results 2023, the participating institutions will open the application window for candidates. They will have to visit the official website of the specific university that they wish to apply. Afterward, the institutions will release the cut-off and merit list for admission.

Shortlisted candidates must proceed further in the seat allotment process. They will have to confirm their seats and report to the allotted college for document verification and payment of the prescribed fees. The Universities/colleges may release as many rounds of the cut-off as they require to fulfill the vacant seats.

CUET UG 2023: Check Last Year's Statistics Here

In 2022, CUET UG was conducted in Six Phases for approximately 14,90,000 candidates. The exam was conducted in 259 cities in India, and 10 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, and New York.

CUET UG 2022 Overview

Number of Candidates registered 14,90,293 Number of Candidates appeared 9,68,201 Number of Cities 259 including 10 Cities outside India. Number of Languages 13 Number of Centres Approx. 490 (per shift) Number of Observers/Deputy Observers Approx. 505 (per shift) Number of City Coordinators Approx. 250 (per shift)

CUET UG 2022 Phase-Wise Data

CUET 2022 was conducted in 6 phases. Check out the candidates’ distribution across all phases here.

Examination Phase Dates of Examination No. of Candidates Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) - 2022 Phase 1 15, 16, 19, and 20 July 2022 2.49 lakh Phase 2 04, 05, and 06 August 2022 1.91 lakh Phase 3 07, 08, and 10 August 2022 1.91 lakh Phase 4 17, 18, and 20 August 2022 3.72 lakh Phase 5 21, 22, and 23 August 2022 2.01 lakh Phase 6 24, 25, 26, and 30 August 2022 2.86 lakh

CUET UG 2022: Gender-Wise Distribution

Check out the gender-wise distribution of candidates appearing for CUET 2022. For Undergraduate courses.

Gender Registered Appeared Female 6,60,311 4,29,228 Male 8,29,965 5,38,965 Third Gender 17 8 Total 14,90,293 9,68,201

CUET 2023: List of Participating Universities

In CUET UG 2023, there are 44 central, 44 states, 32 deemed, 134 private and 3 other participating universities. These universities will accept CUET scores for granting admission to undergraduate courses. The universities will publish separate/distinct cut-offs as per their standards. Interested candidates will have to score either equal to or higher than the cut-off released by their desired institutions.

View Full List of Participating Universities

