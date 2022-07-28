CUET UG 2022 Result: Check Expected date, Counselling procedure here

CUET UG 2022: CUET UG 2022 Phase 1 examinations concluded on July 20, 2022. Students who have appeared for the CUET UG 2022 Phase 1 examinations can now expect the announcement of the CUET UG 2022 Phase 1 Answer Key and entrance exam results. With the Phase 2 of the examinations being conducted from August 4, 2022, it is expected that the NTA will release the notification regarding the declaration of the results.

With the CUET UG exams 2022 being conducted in phases, the question of whether the results will be announced separately for each phase has been popping up among students. Since the admit cards for both the phases are released separately there is a buzz that the results will also be announced in phases.

In case the NTA clarifies that the Phase 1 and 2 CUET UG 2022 results will be released in phases, the provisional answer key and final answer key will also be announced in phases. Since the CUET UG 2022 Phase 1 exams have concluded, the answer key for the phase 1 exam is also expected in the first or second week of August 2022.

However in case the CUSET UG 2022 exam results are not announced in phases, the results of the entrance exam are expected to be announced by September 2022.

Where to check the CUET UG 2022 Results

The National Testing Agency will be announcing the CUET UG 2022 Results. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exams will be able to check their results on the official website of CUET. The CUET 2022 Results will be available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Steps to check the CUET UG 2022 Results

As mentioned, CUET 2022 Results will be announced on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to check the CUET 2022 Results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2022 Results

Step 3: Enter the CUET UG 2022 Login Details in the link provided

Step 4: The CUET 2022 Results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CUET 2022 Results for further reference.

CUET 2022 Admissions

Shortly after the CUET 2022 Results are announced, the National Testing Agency will release the merit list for the admission procedures. Institutions accepting the CUET UG 2022 cores will then put out the cutoff list for the admissions to the various UG courses. The counselling procedures will be conducted by the individual institutions based on the applications sent by candidates.

